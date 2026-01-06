SurgiBox Inc. Appoints Kelly Laurel as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgiBox Inc., the medical technology company transforming surgical care with its award-winning SurgiField™ portable surgical environment system, announces the appointment of Kelly Laurel as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Laurel, who has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer for the past year, will succeed co-founder Dr Mike Teodorescu, DBA who is stepping down as CEO to focus on his academic work and additional research endeavors while continuing to advise SurgiBox as a Board Member.

Laurel brings over 35 years of leadership experience including over 24 years of military service, and 12 years of healthcare innovation, and business development. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Chemistry, an MBA, and has completed postgraduate studies in Healthcare Policy and Management.



As a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of the Army, she has deep expertise in healthcare operations, business strategy, federal procurement, and innovative technology deployment. Her distinguished military career includes serving as a strategist on the Secretary of the Army’s personal staff, Senior Congressional Appropriations Liaison, Health Financial Policy Advisor to the Army Surgeon General, and as a Military Hospital CFO in Europe.



After retiring from the U.S. Army, Laurel joined Siemens as the Director for Federal Healthcare responsible for establishing new go-to-market strategies that achieved unprecedented market growth year over year. She later transferred to the Siemens Energy and Infrastructure Division to revitalize partnerships, address unique governmental energy and infrastructure issues, and deliver creative new solutions that yielded the highest company sales on a contract in history. After leaving Siemens, Laurel consulted for a pharmaceutical company and two energy companies charged with developing their strategic planning, capital raising, and creating key partnerships.



Laurel joined SurgiBox as its Business Development Director in 2021 and was promoted to COO in 2024. She has been instrumental in establishing the company's global commercial infrastructure, building distributor partnerships across 20 countries and securing initial sales in 16 countries, including recent sales to the public sector in Malaysia and a private hospital in Japan. Her strategic vision has positioned the company for significant revenue growth in global markets in 2026.

"I am honored to lead SurgiBox as we enter this pivotal phase of growth," said Kelly Laurel. "Our mission to make safe surgery accessible any time, any place has never been more important. In 2026, we will focus on delivering proven clinical outcomes, securing anchor sales across our international distributor network, and raising capital to scale our operations. The SurgiField System addresses a critical global need, and I'm excited to work with our exceptional and dedicated team to bring this life-saving technology to the patients and providers who need it most."

Dr. Sam Goldberger, Board Member and Managing Partner of Ambit Health Ventures, praised Laurel's appointment: "Kelly has been the driving force behind SurgiBox's commercial strategy and international expansion. Her proven ability to build distributor relationships, oversee the company’s finances with careful precision and execute on strategic priorities makes her the ideal leader for this next chapter. Combined with her military leadership experience and deep understanding of both government and commercial healthcare markets, Kelly brings a unique skill set that will accelerate our mission to democratize access to safe surgery worldwide."

Founded by Harvard Medical School-educated clinicians and incubated at MIT D-Lab, SurgiBox Inc. is committed to addressing the global crisis of surgical access, which affects an estimated 5 billion people worldwide. Its flagship SurgiField™ system is an ultra-portable, battery-powered solution that creates operating room-quality clean surgical environments in any setting.



The System has received numerous accolades, including recognition as a TIME Best Invention of 2023, and holds CE Mark certification under EU MDR, ISO 13485 compliance, and regulatory approvals in Japan and Türkiye, with pending approvals in Taiwan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Recent use cases include trauma surgeries in active war zones, an elective procedure in a hotel, and a medically-necessary procedure in a remote tent where the patient could not reach a hospital.

About SurgiBox Inc.

SurgiBox Inc. is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based medical technology company dedicated to making safe surgery accessible any time, any place. The company's flagship SurgiField™ system is an ultra-portable, battery-powered solution that enables safe, clean surgical conditions in diverse settings, from private clinics to the most austere disaster and conflict zones. Built on years of research and collaboration with leading clinicians, SurgiField integrates seamlessly into existing surgical workflows and meets the highest regulatory standards. For more information, visit www.surgibox.com .

