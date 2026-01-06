TomTom and Amazon Elevate In-Vehicle Experience with Agentic Integration of TomTom Navigation and Alexa Custom Assistant

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, and Amazon today announced a milestone in their collaboration, successfully integrating TomTom’s Automotive Navigation Application with the Alexa Custom Assistant. This collaboration delivers a next-generation, AI-powered in-vehicle navigation experience, built on the intelligent Alexa+ architecture, that moves beyond traditional rigid voice commands to enable natural conversations and intelligent navigation capabilities.

“We are proud to collaborate with Amazon and redefine the future of in-car navigation, reducing driver distraction and enhancing the overall driving experience,” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. “By combining TomTom’s industry-leading mapping and routing with the advanced capabilities of the Alexa Custom Assistant, we aim to deliver to a natural, conversational, and personalized driving experience.”

The Step Up to Agentic AI and Alexa+

The solution leverages the Alexa Custom Assistant, a comprehensive service that enables automakers to customize their own intelligent, branded AI assistants. Built on the Alexa+ architecture, this integration enables the AI assistant to understand complex, multi-step requests and orchestrate actions within the TomTom Automotive Navigation Application.

This enhanced capability means drivers can now use natural language to execute complex waypoint manipulation, such as adding, removing, or swapping trip stops in a single request. The driver can easily search for places and addresses along the route, or provide information on upcoming EV charging waypoints, demonstrating a deep, context-aware integration with the vehicle’s systems.

The integration of TomTom’s Automotive Navigation Application and Alexa Custom Assistant gives automakers a faster way to add sophisticated voice-enabled navigation to their vehicles.

“Drivers want their car to understand them naturally and to handle complex requests easily,” said Anes Hodžić, Vice President of Amazon Smart Vehicles, Amazon. “Through collaborations with mapping and location technology providers like TomTom, we are bringing our Alexa Custom Assistant technology to more auto OEMs that want intuitive, conversational navigation experiences for their customers.”

This implementation is immediately available to automakers. Visit TomTom’s booth (West Hall, booth W311–312) at CES 2026 to see live demonstrations of this agentic navigation experience.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

