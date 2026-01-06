Hummingbird Bioscience Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of HMBD-501 in Advanced HER3-Expressing Solid Malignancies

HMBD-501 is a HER3-targeted ADC with a differentiated mechanism of action, engineered by Hummingbird Bioscience for optimal safety and efficacy

SINGAPORE, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hummingbird Bioscience, a biotherapeutics company discovering and developing transformative medicines for diseases with significant unmet need, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of HMBD-501 for the treatment of patients with advanced HER3-expressing solid malignancies (NCT06956690).

HMBD-501 is a next-generation HER3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with an exatecan payload that has been optimized for safety and efficacy. The Phase I clinical trial led by Hummingbird Bioscience is underway at multiple sites in the U.S.

“Dosing the first patient in this trial is a significant milestone for the HMBD-501 program and reflects years of research and development on HER3 by the Hummingbird Bio team. We now look forward to generating high-quality clinical data that will guide the next phases of development,” said Jerome Boyd-Kirkup, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Hummingbird Bioscience.

“First-patient dosing marks a meaningful step forward as we begin evaluating our investigational therapy in cancer patients. This is an important step in translating our science into a potential new therapy to treat cancer," said Kevin N. Heller, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Hummingbird Bioscience. “We recognize the significance of this moment for patients and their families, and we look forward to working closely with investigators as the study progresses.”

Initial data from the Phase I dose escalation is expected in the second half of 2026.

About HMBD-501

Multiple HER3-positive tumor settings have demonstrated response to HER3-ADC therapeutic approaches. HMBD-501 has been generated by combining Hummingbird Bioscience’s antibody discovery and engineering platform and state-of-the-art ADC technologies to enable a potentially enhanced efficacy and safety profile compared to previous generation ADCs. With key proprietary technologies enabling a differentiated molecule, HMBD-501 is poised to become a best-in-class HER3-targeted ADC.

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is a biotherapeutics company working at the interface of artificial intelligence and human innovation to discover and develop transformative medicines for hard-to-treat diseases. Hummingbird Bioscience’s computational and systems biology technologies have generated a pipeline of innovative clinical-stage monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates in oncology and autoimmunity. At Hummingbird Bioscience, the commitment to rigorous science, teamwork, and intellectual integrity underpins our passion to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinic. For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird Bioscience on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

