Applications of Nanoparticles in the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Industries Training Course: Explore Its Vast Potential in Drug and Therapeutic Development (Mar 11th - Mar 12th, 2026)

This course offers an in-depth exploration of the rapidly evolving field of nanoparticle technology and its transformative applications in the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.This course is ideal for professionals looking to deepen their understanding of nanoparticle technology, explore its vast potential in drug and therapeutic development and stay at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biomedical advancements.

Due to their ability to interact with biological systems at the molecular level, nanoparticles have emerged as powerful tools in drug delivery, diagnostics, and therapeutic innovations. From improving drug solubility and targeted delivery to enabling advanced imaging techniques, nanoparticles are reshaping modern medicine.

Participants will explore the different types of nanoparticles, including liposomes, polymeric nanoparticles, and metallic nanoparticles, and their specific applications in pharmaceutical, medtech and biotech Industries. The course will delve into nanoparticle design, synthesis, and functionalisation and the regulatory and safety considerations involved in their use. Attendees will also examine cutting-edge research and real-world case studies on how nanoparticles enhance drug efficacy, minimise side effects, and develop novel therapeutic solutions.

Benefits of attending

Gain an introduction to nanoparticles: types, properties and biomedical relevance

an introduction to nanoparticles: types, properties and biomedical relevance Understand nanoparticles in drug delivery: improving solubility, stability and targeting

nanoparticles in drug delivery: improving solubility, stability and targeting Learn different applications of nanoparticles in diagnostics and imaging

different applications of nanoparticles in diagnostics and imaging Explore nanoparticles in controlled and sustained drug release

nanoparticles in controlled and sustained drug release Discuss regulatory and safety considerations for nanoparticle-based pharmaceuticals

regulatory and safety considerations for nanoparticle-based pharmaceuticals Delve into applications in gene therapy, cancer treatment, and regenerative medicine

into applications in gene therapy, cancer treatment, and regenerative medicine See case studies on successful nanoparticle-based drugs and therapies

case studies on successful nanoparticle-based drugs and therapies Discover future trends and innovations in nanoparticle research and development

Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical scientists and researchers

Biomedical engineers and researchers

Drug development professionals

Regulatory affairs specialists in pharma and biotech

Nanotechnology researchers and engineers

Clinical researchers and medical scientists

R&D managers in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries

Consultants and advisors in pharmaceutical innovation and nanomedicine

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of nanotechnology

Introduction to nanotechnology: brief history, definition and significance

Nanotechnology vs. nanoscience: key differences and their implications in pharmaceutical and biomedical contexts

Basic nanoparticle concepts: size, shape, surface area and surface charge

Nanoparticle types: organic (liposomes, dendrimers), inorganic (gold, silver, silica) and hybrid nanoparticles

Nanoparticle characterisation

Size and shape characterisation: techniques like Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) and Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)

Surface properties: Zeta potential, surface charge and hydrophobicity/hydrophilicity

Stability and encapsulation efficiency: methods for assessing nanoparticle stability and drug loading efficiency

Nanoparticles in drug delivery

Mechanisms of nanoparticle-based drug delivery: passive targeting (size and EPR effect) vs. active targeting (surface modifications for receptor-mediated targeting)

Controlled and sustained release: nanoparticles for controlled release, bioavailability enhancement and targeted delivery

Challenges and opportunities in drug delivery: overcoming biological barriers, such as the blood-brain barrier, immune system evasion and toxicological concerns

Pharmaceutical applications of nanoparticles

Nanoparticles for oral drug delivery: enhanced solubility, bioavailability and controlled release

Injectable nanoparticle systems: liposomes, micelles and polymeric nanoparticles for intravenous drug administration

Nanoparticles in vaccine delivery: their role in antigen delivery, immune response modulation and vaccine adjuvants

Nanoparticles in cancer therapy

Nanoparticle-based cancer therapy: active vs. passive targeting in tumours.

Therapeutic applications: chemotherapy, photothermal therapy, gene therapy and RNA delivery using nanoparticles

Nanoparticle-drug conjugates: targeted delivery of cytotoxic drugs and antibodies

Nanoparticles in diagnostic and imaging techniques

Nanoparticles in imaging: role in MRI, CT, fluorescence, and PET imaging

Biosensors and diagnostics: using nanoparticles for early detection of diseases through biosensing technologies

Nanoparticles for targeted imaging: surface modifications for specific tissue or disease targeting

Biocompatibility, toxicity and regulatory challenges

Biocompatibility of nanoparticles: understanding cellular interactions, immune system activation and tissue penetration

Nanotoxicology: safety concerns regarding nanoparticles in the human body (cytotoxicity, oxidative stress and inflammation)

Regulatory considerations: current guidelines for nanoparticle-based drug products, challenges in regulatory approval and standardisation

Future directions and emerging trends

Nanomedicine and personalised medicine: the role of nanoparticles in tailored therapies

Nanoparticles in RNA and gene delivery: current advances in CRISPR/Cas9 delivery and mRNA therapeutics

Sustainability and ethical concerns: biodegradable nanoparticles, environmental impact and ethical considerations in the biomedical use of nanomaterials

Speakers:



Mohammed Alkattan

M & A Consultations



Mohammed Alkattan earned a BSc in Applied Chemistry in 2009 from Damascus University then worked as a Quality Control in Oubri Pharma. He then pursued an MSc in Drug Chemistry from the University of Newcastle, UK. After that, he was appointed as research scientist between AstraZeneca and University of Nottingham to develop novel nanoparticles for drug delivery. In 2015, he started his PhD in Polymer Chemistry between University of Edinburgh and University of Glasgow where novel monomers and polymers were developed for biomedical applications. In 2018, he led the development, scale up and manufacturing of nanoparticles for drug delivery application at OxSonics - Oxford. Dr Alkattan gained massive experience on the development of nanoparticles for clinical applications in terms of challenges scale up, stability, function, toxicity and regulation. Dr Alkattan is now the leading the research and development of wound dressings at Gentell.



His diverse educational background equips him with a unique perspective and a broad range of skills, making him a valuable asset in the field of polymer chemistry and drug delivery. He is also a regular reviewer for many high-impact journals.



