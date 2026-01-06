$4.59 Bn Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Companies Should Leverage AI, Satellite, and Radar, Prioritize Emerging Markets, and Foster Partnerships

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 report offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management as the market returns to normalcy post-pandemic. The report examines the evolving dynamics of the weather forecasting services sector across 15 territories, providing a comprehensive look at both historical trends and future projections to 2034.





The global weather forecasting services market is poised for significant growth, reaching approximately $2.26 billion in 2024. This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% since 2019, with projections setting the market value at $3.27 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.70%. By 2034, the market is anticipated to expand to $4.59 billion.

Market segmentation shows onshore weather forecasting services as the leading category, accounting for 71.73% of the 2024 market and valued at $1.62 billion. Offshore weather forecasting is identified as the fastest-growing segment, expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.28% from 2024 to 2029. Short-range forecasting leads by forecast type, occupying 31.55% of the market and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% within the same timeframe.

Regionally, North America captures the largest share, comprising 37.34% of the market in 2024. Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 11.07%, followed closely by South America with a 9.76% CAGR. The energy and utilities sector currently dominates industry segmentation at 21.23% or $480.38 million; however, the aviation industry is forecasted for rapid growth, expecting a 9.36% CAGR by 2029.

The market's external factors include growing demand in renewable energy projects and agriculture, as well as the expansion of maritime transportation. Additionally, increased weather monitoring for disaster management and government initiatives are poised to propel market growth. Nevertheless, challenges remain, including trade wars, infrastructure inadequacies in remote regions, and unreliable data networks.

Key players like The Weather Company (IBM), AccuWeather Inc., and DTN LLC dominate the market. Leading strategies focus on AI integration in forecasting technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, enhancing data accuracy and reach. Analysts recommend prioritizing AI-driven long-range tools and satellite-driven platforms to harness high-value market segments.

Emerging opportunities across the forecast period from 2024-2029 include significant potential within the onshore services, short-range forecasts, and aviation industries. The market strategy recommends expanding into Asia Pacific's burgeoning market and strengthening presence in established regions through strategic B2B promotions and value-based pricing.

Report Chapters Include:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of segmentation by type, forecast type, purpose, organization size, and industry.

Key Trends: Major trends currently influencing and likely to shape the market.

Growth and Strategic Analysis: PESTEL analysis, market growth rates, and key drivers and restraints.

Regional and Country Analysis: Market values and growth forecasts across different regions and countries.

Market Segmentation: Detailed analysis of market segments by type and forecast type.

Regional Market Size and Growth: Market growth comparison across regions.

Competitive Landscape: Market share analysis and company profiles of leading players.

Competitive Benchmarking: Financial comparisons between market leaders.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Financial insights on recent market-shaping transactions.

Recent Developments and Opportunities: Current market changes and potential growth areas.

Conclusions and Recommendations: Guidance for providers on expanding product lines and marketing strategies.

Appendix: Details on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Onshore, Offshore Weather Forecasting Services

By Forecast Type: Nowcast, Short-Range, Medium Range, Extended Range, Long Range

By Purpose: Operational Efficiency, Safety

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Industry: Transportation, Aviation, Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Agriculture, Media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others

Key Companies Profiled:

The Weather Company (IBM)

AccuWeather Inc.

DTN LLC

Vaisala Oyj

StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



