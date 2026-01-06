$58.02 Bn Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029, and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The autonomous commercial vehicle market is experiencing significant growth with notable segments by vehicle, automation level, and fuel type. In 2024, trucks lead the vehicle segment, accounting for 51.81% or $5.1 billion. Anticipated to be the fastest expanding segment, trucks are projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.68% from 2024 to 2029. As for automation levels, driver assistance prevails, holding 78.81% or $7.76 billion, though partial automation is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 46.72% during the same period.

In terms of fuel type, conventional vehicles dominate, contributing 59.21% or $5.83 billion of the market share in 2024. However, electric vehicles are forecasted to experience the most significant growth, with a CAGR of 25.11% through 2029. Geographically, North America leads the market, contributing 50.22% or $4.94 billion in 2024. The fastest growth, however, is expected in Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, with CAGRs of 26.40% and 18.77% respectively.

The market is characterized by fragmentation, with the top ten competitors comprising 19.95% of the market in 2023. Key players include Daimler Truck AG, Volvo Group, and Volkswagen AG. Opportunities abound in the truck segment with projected additional sales of $7.42 billion by 2029. Growth potential also exists in driver assistance and conventional segments.

Global market trends spotlight the development of innovative autonomous delivery vehicles and platforms, strategic partnerships, and sustainable autonomous electric vehicles for reduced emissions. These strategic enhancements aim to fast-track technology development and establish comprehensive ecosystems for autonomous operations.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market reached $9.84 billion in 2024, after growing at a CAGR of 11.02% since 2019. Future growth is forecasted from $9.84 billion in 2024 to $23.26 billion in 2029 at a rate of 18.76%, continuing to $58.02 billion by 2034, aided by smart city developments, 5G technology adoption, and heightened consumer demand for swift deliveries. Regulatory challenges and high developmental costs may pose growth barriers.

To capitalize on growth, companies should prioritize urban autonomous delivery solutions, scale purpose-built platforms for logistics, advance sustainable solutions, make strategic investments in innovation, and build integrated ecosystems. Emphasizing the truck segment, capturing partial automation growth, and focusing on electric vehicles are recommended strategies. Engaging through digital outreach and strategic partnerships will foster market proliferation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $58.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Coverage

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of segmentations, definitions, and explanations by vehicle type, automation level, and fuel type.

Overview of segmentations, definitions, and explanations by vehicle type, automation level, and fuel type. Key Trends: Insights into major global market trends and anticipated future developments.

Insights into major global market trends and anticipated future developments. Growth Analysis and Strategy Framework: Detailed PESTEL analysis, drivers, restraints, and market growth rate projections from 2019 to 2034.

Detailed PESTEL analysis, drivers, restraints, and market growth rate projections from 2019 to 2034. Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast market values, drivers, and restraints influencing market growth.

Historic and forecast market values, drivers, and restraints influencing market growth. Regional and Country Analysis: Comparative analysis by region and country with historical and forecast data.

Comparative analysis by region and country with historical and forecast data. Market Segmentation: Assessment of market values and analysis for categories by type, lending channel, and end-user from 2019-2034.

Assessment of market values and analysis for categories by type, lending channel, and end-user from 2019-2034. Regional Market Size and Growth: Examines regional market sizes and growth, comparing countries within each region.

Examines regional market sizes and growth, comparing countries within each region. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading players and their market shares.

Profiles of leading players and their market shares. Other Major and Innovative Companies: Profiles of significant and progressive companies within the market.

Profiles of significant and progressive companies within the market. Competitive Benchmarking: Financial comparisons among leading market players.

Financial comparisons among leading market players. Competitive Dashboard: Overview of competitive positioning.

Overview of competitive positioning. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Overview of market-shaping mergers and acquisitions with financial details.

Overview of market-shaping mergers and acquisitions with financial details. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Strategies and opportunities outlined by research findings across countries and segments.

Strategies and opportunities outlined by research findings across countries and segments. Conclusions and Recommendations: Provides actionable insights for market providers regarding product offerings, geographic expansion, and marketing strategies for the next five years.

Provides actionable insights for market providers regarding product offerings, geographic expansion, and marketing strategies for the next five years. Appendix: Details on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.

Markets Covered:

Vehicle: Truck, Trailer, Bus, Other;

Automation Level: Driver Assistance, Partial, Conditional, High, Full;

Fuel Type: Conventional, Hybrid, Electric

Companies Featured

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo Group

Volkswagen AG

Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Sinotruk Hong Kong Limited

BYD Co. Ltd.

Nissan Motor Corp.

Iveco Group N.V.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Regroup

Scania AB

Toray Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Li Auto Inc.

TIER IV

Plus

Hyundai

Zelos Technology

Baidu, Inc.

GWM Group

Haomo.AI

Gatik

Nippon Express Company, Ltd

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

TuSimple Holdings, Inc

Dongfeng Motor Corporation Ltd

General Motors Company

Komatsu Ltd

Applied EV

Ashok Leyland Limited

Minus Zero

WeRide Inc

Isuzu Motors Ltd

Mars Auto

oToBrite

LILEE Systems

Traton SE

Mercedes-Benz Group

Rio Tinto Group

Mobileye

DiDi Global

Nvidia Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

BMW Group

Bolt Technology

Renault Group

Swisspod Technologies

Karsan

MAN Truck & Bus SE

Stellantis

Oxa

Kamaz

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Easymile

Yandex

TRATON GROUP

Atlas Energy

Stack AV

Maersk

Kodiak Robotics

Aurora Innovation, Inc.

Loblaw Companies

Waabi

Clearpath Robotics

LeddarTech Holdings Inc

Algolux

Portocel

Lume Robotics

Volare

Marcopolo SA

HyperView

Tesla Inc

Denso Corporation

Bell Equipment

Tata Motors South Africa

Moove

BEIQI FOTO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp9rwn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment