Finland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco Leads the Upcoming Market with More than 3W

Analyze the Finland data center market with our comprehensive Excel database product. Gain detailed insights into 25 existing and 31 upcoming colocation data centers across key locations like Helsinki and Espoo, including analysis of white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Discover Finland's dominance in the upcoming data center market, with over 3GW, driven by major players like Pure Data Center and FCDC Corp, and influential tech giants Microsoft and Google. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers looking to gain strategic market advantage.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finland is home to one of Google's largest data center in Europe. With Microsoft and Google entering the market, Finland is set to become an even stronger data center hub. Helsinki is the leading data center hub in Finland, hosting the highest number of existing and planned facilities in the country.

Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 3GW, led by Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Finland data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 31 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Espoo, Forssa, Hameenlinna, Hamina, Heinola, Helsinki, Isojoki, Kajaani, Kemi, Keuruu, Kirkkonummen, Kouvola, Kitee, Kuhmo, Lahti, Lapland, Lappeenranta, Lohja, Merikarvia, Mikkeli, Naarajarvi, Oulu, Pori, Phyajarvi, Phyajoki, Rautalampi, Seinajoki, Tampere, Turku, Ulivia, Vantaa, Varkaus, Vihti.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Tapiola Data Center or Raisio Data Center.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (31 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Finland Data Center Market Database

  • Microsoft
  • atNorth
  • Polarnode
  • XTX Markets
  • DayOne
  • Hyperco
  • Verne
  • QTS
  • Regant Oy
  • Arcem
  • Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
  • Vatajankoski Oy & Municipality of Merikarvia
  • FCDC Corp
  • Asia Pacific Land
  • Tiktok (Hyperco)
  • CompassForge Ventures
  • Google
  • Telia Group
  • Ficolo
  • Equinix
  • Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)
  • Elisa
  • Datalahti
  • Mediam
  • Hetzner Online
  • Digita
  • Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
  • Creanova Datacenter
  • Scale42
  • Solano
  • Bilt Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipdvty

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading