Norway Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 30 Existing Data Centers, 20 Upcoming Data Centers, and 22 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the comprehensive Norway Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis, providing essential insights into existing and upcoming colocation data centers. Get a detailed analysis of 30 active and 20 future facilities across key locations like Oslo, Stavanger, and Trondheim, with specifics on white-floor space and IT load capacity for 2025. Discover market trends with Green Mountain as a leading operator, and note expansion in Oslo. Analyze retail colocation and wholesale pricing. Key players like NSCALE and AQ Compute are reshaping the market. Perfect for REITs, contractors, and consultants seeking data-driven investment opportunities.

The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway hosts around 30 existing data centers dominated by Oslo, Tordal & Telemark.

Leading Norway's IT capacity at over 50%, Oslo is set for further expansion with upcoming projects contributing more than 15%, signaling both strong growth and diversified data center development.

Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Stack Infrastructure and Nscale. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (30 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Norway Data Center Market Database

  • AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
  • ASP Data Center
  • Basefarm (Orange)
  • Blix Solutions AS
  • BlueFjords
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • Gigahost AS
  • Green Mountain
  • GreenScale
  • hScale
  • ITsjefen
  • Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
  • Lefdal Mine Datacenter
  • Nscale & Aker
  • Polar DC
  • STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
  • STORESPEED (Magnora)
  • Telenor
  • Hafslund & HitecVision
  • Telia Carrier
  • TerraHost
  • Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

