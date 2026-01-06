FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC (Company)

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Non-executive Chair Succession

6 January 2026

The board of the Company (Board) announces that Michael Gray has informed the Board of his intention to step down as non-executive director and Chair of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held later this year. Michael joined the Board in 2017 and took up the role of Chair in January 2024.

The Board is pleased to announce that Kavita Patel, currently Deputy Chair, will succeed Michael as Chair of the Board from such time. Kavita will provide valuable continuity, having already served on the Board for the last two years, including as Chair of the Nomination and Management Engagement & Remuneration Committees, and will be ably supported by her fellow Directors.

With this transition in mind and from a board continuity and succession planning perspective the Board are also considering the appointment of an additional director.

There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in connection with Kavita’s appointment as Chair.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100