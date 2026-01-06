Sweden Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report: Detailed Analysis of 38 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 23 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweden hosts around 9 Upcoming data center which has the highest IT Capacity of around 875 MW which is over 5.3x the current existing capacity.
More than 60% of existing rack capacity is concentrated in Stockholm, making it the core data hub. atNorth and EcoDataCenter are investing heavily in large-scale expansions.
EcoDataCenter, Digital Realty, and Conapto collectively supply over 40% of current IT capacity, positioning them as Sweden's top three data center providers.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Marviken,Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (38 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Sweden Data Center Market Database
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Binero Group
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Brookfield Asset Management
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeMode and Vertical Data (SUB 1)
- Ember
- Equinix
- Evroc
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- GTT Communication (Interoute)
- Kolo DC
- Multigrid
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- Stack Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
- Telia Group
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
