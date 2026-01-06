Belgium Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing Data Centers, 4 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the comprehensive Belgium data center market analysis provided in this Excel database product. The detailed study encapsulates 35 existing data centers along with 4 upcoming facilities across key locations like Brussels, Antwerp, and Ghent. Key offerings include data on current and anticipated white-floor space (sq ft), IT load capacities, and colocation pricing for quarter, half, and full rack cabinets. The analysis also covers wholesale colocation costs per kW. With around 65 MW of upcoming IT power capacity, Brussels emerges as a pivotal hub. Targeted for data center REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers, this database is essential for strategic planning.

The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Belgium hosts around 35 existing data centers with most of the existing Rack capacity concentrated around Brussels. The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads.

Brussels dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 65 MW of IT Power Capacity. Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, LCL Data Centers, Datacenter United are some of the leading data center operators in the market.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Belgium data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (35 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (4 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Belgium Data Center Market

  • AlphaCloud
  • AtlasEdge
  • BICS
  • Datacenter United
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Etix Everywhere
  • KEVLINX
  • LCL
  • Lumen Technologies
  • NetTech DC
  • nLighten
  • NRB
  • Orange Business Services
  • Penta Infra
  • Proximus Datacenter
  • Smals
  • Unix-Solutions
  • Zayo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhf1ij

