HabitTrade Raises Nearly $10M in Series A to Accelerate Global Expansion





SYDNEY, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HabitTrade has completed a Series A funding round of nearly $10 million, led by Newborn Town Inc., with participation from Bright Venture Capital, StableStock, and other investors. The proceeds will be used to strengthen brokerage services, enhance compliance and risk-control capabilities, and support global market expansion.

HabitTrade is a global brokerage firm providing services across trading infrastructure, settlement, custody, and asset issuance, enabling compliant access to traditional capital markets for users worldwide, with support for stablecoin-based settlement for off-chain financial assets.

Beyond conventional brokerage workflows, the company also supports the settlement and issuance of tokenized representations of real-world equities, delivering these services directly to partners and clients.

Since 2021, HabitTrade has focused on improving the efficiency of cross-market capital access, supporting U.S. equities across both on-chain and off-chain workflows while maintaining regulatory alignment across jurisdictions.

The strategic investment aligns with Newborn Town’s global business footprint and reflects a shared long-term vision on bilateral market convergence, with the potential to support more efficient access to U.S. equities for its diverse and expansive user ecosystem spanning over 150 countries and regions worldwide, while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards.

“This funding allows us to scale our brokerage services globally,” said Daniel, Founder and CEO of HabitTrade. “We believe long-term progress lies in the convergence of bilateral markets, and we will continue building regulated brokerage services that connect them.”

About HabitTrade

HabitTrade is a global brokerage firm providing services across trading, settlement, custody, and asset issuance, with support for stablecoin-based settlement for off-chain financial assets, enabling compliant access to both traditional and tokenized real-world assets.

Contact

Email: service@habittrade.com

X: @HabitTrade

