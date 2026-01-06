Greece Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 17 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, and 12 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greece hosts around 17 existing data centers with around 7800 rack capacity.

Athens is home to all the upcoming data centers in Greece, with more than 300 MW of total IT power capacity. Market confidence remains strong, with continued expansion from major players signaling long-term growth.

Digital Realty and Italia Telecom Sparkle are currently the largest data center operators in the Greek market, with a combined total of over 174,000 sq. ft of white/raised floor space.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the Greece data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 17 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Athens, Crete, Heraklion, Thessaloniki, Volos

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (17 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (5 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Greece Data Center Market

Apto & Dromeus Capital

CloudRock

Data4 Group

Digital Realty

Edgenex

Friktoria

Hostmein IKE

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO)

Italia Telecom Sparkle

Lancom

Serverfarm

Synapsecom Telecoms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2rfeq

