Qingdao Metro Marks 10th Anniversary: Serving Nearly 2.6 Billion Passengers, Advancing Toward a Smart City Future

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the opening of the northern section of Line 3 in December 2015, Qingdao bid farewell to its "zero metro" era and entered a new phase of urban development. Over the past decade, the rail transit network has rapidly expanded from an initial 12 kilometers to 352 kilometers today. With an average daily ridership of approximately 1.5 million passengers, the system has cumulatively served nearly 2.6 billion passengers. Qingdao Metro has now transitioned from a period of rapid construction and operation to a new stage focused on high-quality service and innovative development.

Today, eight metro lines traverse both sides of Jiaozhou Bay, connecting seven districts and one city (Shinan District, Shibei District, Licang District, Laoshan District, Chengyang District, Jimo District, Xihai'an New Area, and Jiaozhou City). This network forms an urban living circle that enables "half-hour commuting within the main urban area and one-hour access across the entire metropolitan region." Among these, the 174-kilometer section from Dongjiakou Railway Station on the West Coast Express Line to Qiangu Mountain Station on the Blue Valley Express Line stands as the longest intra-city metro stretch in China, significantly enhancing travel efficiency between Xihai'an New Area and Jimo District.

In April 2024, the first phase of Qingdao Metro Line 6 officially commenced operations. As the nation's first demonstration line featuring a Fully Autonomous Train Operation System (TACS), it has been hailed as Qingdao's "smartest metro," marking a technological leap from automated to autonomous operation. With TACS technology, Line 6 has seen a 21% increase in turnaround efficiency, allowing it to transport an additional 10,000 passengers during peak hours.

Over the past ten years, Qingdao Metro's expansion has not only extended the city's geographical reach but also driven profound changes in its development model. Guided by the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) philosophy, the integration of metro construction with urban functionality has invigorated areas along the lines, promoting a better balance between housing and employment, encouraging intensive urban development, optimizing the commuting experience for residents, and fostering sustainable growth for the city.

Source: Qingdao Metro Group