Himax and Vuzix to Introduce a Lightweight Prescription-Ready Optical Reference Design for AR Glasses at CES 2026

TAINAN, Taiwan and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, today announced a new optical reference design for AR glasses. The design combines Himax’s ultra-compact HX7319FL color sequential Front-lit LCoS microdisplay with Vuzix’ high-efficiency waveguide technology to enable lightweight AR glasses that support prescription lenses, while achieving standardized and scalable manufacturing readiness across both the optical module and mechanical design.

The reference design, to be showcased at the CES 2026, delivers a wide range of ODM flexibility, supporting configurations from a 30° field of view (FOV) to over 1000 nits of brightness in a compact and power-efficient architecture. Himax’s HX7319FL LCoS microdisplay integrates a resolution of 720 × 720 LCoS display into a projector module measuring just 0.34 c.c. and weighing 0.79 grams, enabling sleek, lightweight designs suitable for all-day wear.

Vuzix’ push-pull prescription-ready waveguide supports high-index glass options, an ultra-thin 0.35 mm plate architecture, and scalable NIL manufacturing in both glass and plastic. Together, the solution provides OEMs and eyewear makers with a production-ready optical platform that balances performance, form factor, power efficiency, and cost, accelerating commercialization across consumer and enterprise AR markets.

“This reference design reflects our focus on delivering practical, manufacturable AR optics that can scale beyond prototypes,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “By combining our prescription-ready waveguide technology with Himax’s ultra-compact LCoS, we are enabling OEMs and eyewear partners to bring truly wearable AR glasses to market.”

“Himax continues to advance ultra-small, low-power LCoS microdisplay for wearable applications,” said Hsien Chang Tsai, Vice President of Himax. “Working with Vuzix allows us to demonstrate how the HX7319FL can be integrated into a complete optical solution that meets the performance and manufacturability requirements of next-generation AR eyewear.”

Himax and Vuzix booth at CES 2026:

Vuzix — Venetian Expo, Palazzo Tower Suite |Booth #19340,

Himax — Venetian Expo, Level 2 | Titian 2201A

OEMs, eyewear makers, and partners are invited to meet with the teams during CES. To schedule a meeting or booth visit, please contact Himax at Himax_CES2026@himax.com.tw or Vuzix’s coordinator.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,586 patents granted and 371 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered Smart Glasses, Waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

www.vuzix.com

Forward Looking Statements

