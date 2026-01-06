LQpay Launches Agentic AI API, Delivering Human-Like Access Across 125+ EMR/PM Systems Through a Single REST API 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LQpay today announced the launch of Agentic AI API, a proprietary healthcare interoperability platform that enables human-like interaction with over 125 Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) systems, both web- and client-server based, through one unified REST API.

Available exclusively through LQpay in the healthcare vertical, the Agentic AI API capability combines backend robotic process automation (RPA) with intelligent orchestration to mimic how authorized users interact with EMR and PM systems. This approach enables the platform to securely read, write, update, and synchronize data at the workflow level, including within systems that lack modern API access or where environmental architectures present integration challenges.

LQpay’s Agentic AI API supports both healthcare organizations pursuing operational efficiencies through advanced workflow automation and healthcare technology providers requiring secure, reliable access to EMR/PM system data, either to support or enhance their solution.

A recent implementation highlights the API’s ability to automate workflows within a leading EMR to support a prominent patient intake and scheduling platform.

LQpay’s Agentic AI API provides a single, standardized integration point to automate workflows and exchange data with EMR/PM systems without relying solely on native integrations.

This approach opens a plethora of possibilities for healthcare organizations looking to get more out of existing systems and enables software partners to extend their solutions across both modern and legacy systems.

“Healthcare systems were built for humans, not integrations," said Shashi Kapur, CEO at LQpay. "Agentic AI API bridges this gap by enabling API-driven access that behaves like a trained user, while maintaining security, auditability, and control."

By enabling API-based access that functions like a human user, Agentic AI API removes long-standing barriers to healthcare interoperability, allowing organizations to automate complex workflows without replacing existing systems or compromising security.

“Agentic AI API allows healthcare organizations to modernize operations while continuing to rely on the systems they trust," added Shashi Kapur.

In summary, LQpay’s Agentic AI API provides secure, human-like system access through a single REST API, enabling bi-directional data interaction across both modern and legacy EMR/PM systems. The platform combines backend RPA with workflow-level precision to support scheduling, billing, clinical, and/or administrative processes, while maintaining HIPAA-aligned security controls and auditability.

Agentic AI API is available immediately and is deployed exclusively by LQpay within the healthcare vertical in the United States.

About LQpay:

Based in Plantation, FL, LQpay LLC (www.LQpay.ai) is a healthcare technology innovator providing healthcare organizations and partners with secure, integrated payments, as well as modular interoperability and intelligent automation solutions designed to work within existing systems. Through proprietary platforms such as Agentic AI API, LQpay delivers unified REST APIs, backend RPA, and human-like system access that enables seamless integration across complex healthcare environments.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.lqpay.ai.

Press Contact:

954.909.5948

info@jdocadvertising.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93ada5d8-e5ed-4d4f-9b66-1a56c58d6c73