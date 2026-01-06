Netherlands Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 129 Existing Data Centers, 15 Upcoming Data Centers, and 44 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amsterdam is the central hub for upcoming data centers, with nearly 90% of new rack capacity planned in the city.
The country's existing IT power capacity stands at 892 MW, which is more than the upcoming capacity, highlighting a strong and mature digital infrastructure already in place.
EdgeConneX, Digital Realty, and Equinix dominate the current landscape, ranking as the top operators by both white-floor area and IT load. Upcoming developments are concentrated among a smaller group of players, with 15 new data centers planned that will add 656 MW of additional capacity to the market.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Netherlands data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 129 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aalsmeer, Almere, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, s-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, Zwolle.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (129 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (AMS1 or AMS5)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (15 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Netherlands Data Center Market
- AtlasEdge
- Atom86
- BIT
- CapitaLand
- Cellnex
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter.com
- DataOne
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- Global Switch
- Great Grey Investments
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Gyro Centre (nLighten)
- Goodman
- Interconnect
- IPTP Networks
- Iron Mountain
- ITB2 Datacenters,Kolo DC
- Keppel Data Centres
- Lumen Technologies
- maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
- NIKHEF Hosting
- nLighten
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- Penta Infra
- Previder
- QTS Realty Trust
- Serverfarm
- Switch Data Centers
- Serverius
- Smartdc
- Switch DataCenters
- Yondr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baudng
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.