Germany Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 191 Existing Data Centers, 41 Upcoming Data Centers, and 72 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany upcoming capacity set to reach 2.74 GW, representing an 86% increase over the existing 1.47 GW, signaling an aggressive expansion wave across the country.

Germany's data center market is balanced because it has large global operators as well as regional players like Telehouse, Noris Network, nLighten, Penta Infra, and FirstColo. Frankfurt hosts the largest share of data-center capacity in Germany and accounts for more than 60% of Germany's total rack-capacity.

NTT DATA, Digital Realty, and Equinix remain the backbone of Germany's existing market. VIRTUS Data Center is emerging as one of the major drivers of new capacity in Germany, with large-scale developments planned to meet the rising demand for cloud and AI workloads.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the Germany data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 191 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 41 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Boblingen, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (191 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (41 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Germany Data Center Market

3U Telecom

Aixit

Artfiles

AtlasEdge

Bluestar Datacenter

Carrier Colo

Centron

China Mobile International (CMI)

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Comtrance

Contabo

CyrusOne

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

dataR

Digital Realty

DOKOM 21

EdgeConneX

EMC HostCo

envia TEL

Equinix

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Global Switch

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Mountain & KMW

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITENOS

LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MK NETZDIENSTE

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NET-BUILD

NewTelco

nLighten

Noris Network

NorthC

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portus Data Centers

PYUR (HL KOMM)

ratiokontakt

SDC Capital Partners

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Telehouse

Telemaxx

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Trusted-Colo

TWLKOM

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

WIIT AG

Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw6rjn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.