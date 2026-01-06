Pzena Investment Management Welcomes Andrew Williams as Director of Client and Portfolio Services — UK Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management (“Pzena”) is pleased to announce that Andrew Williams has joined its UK office as Director of Client and Portfolio Services, reinforcing the firm’s global commitment to delivering exceptional client service and deep-value insights. The London-based office, which has served clients for more than a decade, continues to expand its capabilities in support of Pzena’s worldwide client base.

CEO Caroline Cai welcomed the appointment: “Andy is joining at a moment of growing global interest in classic value investing. We are expanding our team with this senior appointment to continue our mission to deliver world-class client service and insights to our trusted partners.”

Williams highlighted both the strength of the platform and its cultural alignment: “Joining Pzena means becoming part of the best-resourced value investment business in the world. My priority is providing world-class client service and insights, and Pzena’s classic value platform is ideal for that. The depth of resources and the colleague-owned culture are perfectly aligned to support the firm’s unwavering commitment to classic value investing, a philosophy that has guided Pzena for thirty years.” He added, “I look forward to contributing to this focused mission.”

About Andrew Williams

Andrew Williams joins Pzena with extensive experience in value-focused investment communication, client engagement, and strategy development. He previously served as an Investment Director on Schroders’ Global Value Team, where he shaped client communication and product strategy after joining the firm in 2010. Earlier in his career, he worked as an analyst and journalist covering financial markets during the global financial crisis. He holds a degree in Economics and Politics from the University of the West of England (UWE) and the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC).

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management is a global investment manager focused solely on classic value investing. Founded in 1995, the firm employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to identifying companies trading at a meaningful discount to their estimated intrinsic value. Pzena manages a range of global and regional value equity strategies for institutional and intermediary clients from offices in New York, London, Melbourne, and Dublin, and has approximately $85 billion in assets under management. Additional information is available at www.pzena.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Fisch

212-355-1600

pr@pzena.com