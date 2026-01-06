France Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 139 Existing Data Centers, 23 Upcoming Data Centers, and 60 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the France Data Center Market Portfolio with this comprehensive Excel database, ideal for investors, contractors, and infrastructure providers. Discover detailed analyses of 139 existing and 23 upcoming colocation centers across key regions such as Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. Dive into data on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing models, highlighting France's expanding market set to exceed 3 GW. Unveil insights on market leaders like Digital Realty, Equinix, and DATA4, and plan strategically with facility-specific data including location and investment details. Optimize your investment strategies in France's dynamic data center landscape today.

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France hosts around 139 data centers with Paris dominating the region with more than 600 MW existing.With 16 operators delivering around 250,000 racks, France maintains one of the highest rack densities in Europe, indicating highly scalable facilities.

France is witnessing a major expansion wave, with upcoming data center capacity projected to exceed 3 GW. Paris remains the core data center hub of France, hosting the largest concentration of white-floor capacity and IT load among all French regions.

The top three operators - Digital Realty, Equinix, and DATA4 - alone contribute major of France's total IT load capacity, highlighting a strongly consolidated market.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the France data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Eppes, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Mougins, Mulhouse, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (139 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

The Major Operators/Investors Covered in This France Data Center Market

  • ASP Server
  • Advanced MedioMatrix
  • AtlasEdge
  • Blue
  • CELESTE
  • CIV
  • CloudHQ
  • Cogent Communications
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • Comarch
  • CyrusOne
  • DTiX
  • Data4 Group
  • DataOne
  • Datagrex
  • dc2scale,Denv-R
  • Digital Realty
  • Decima
  • EURA DC
  • Emirates & France
  • Eolas
  • Equinix
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Evroc
  • Extendo Datacenter
  • Foliateam
  • Free Pro
  • fullsave
  • GTT Communications
  • Global Service Provider
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Green Computing
  • Groupe Asten
  • hosTELyon
  • IBO
  • ikoula
  • MAXNOD
  • MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA
  • Microsoft
  • Nation Data Center
  • nLighten
  • Netiwan
  • Nexeren (XEFI
  • Formerly SHD Datacenter)
  • OPCore (Scaleway Datacenter)
  • OpCore
  • OpCore (Iliad Group & InfraVia)
  • Orange Business Services
  • Penta Infra
  • Phocea DC
  • Prologis
  • SFR Business
  • Segro
  • Sesterce
  • TAS
  • TDF
  • Telehouse
  • Thesee Datacenter
  • XL360

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehj5fu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
