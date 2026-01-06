United Kingdom Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 243 Existing Data Centers, 66 Upcoming Data Centers, and 131 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK hosts around 240+ existing data centers, with Cities like London, Slough and Newport having a strong presence in the region. London dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 1.6 GW led by Digital Reef, Equnix, Ada Infrastructure and Tritax Big Box.
There is growing demand from cloud and tech companies, especially in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.VIRTUS Data Centres, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centres and Ark Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across UK.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 243 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 66 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, Chertsey, Cheshire, Corsham, Derbyshire, Dorset, Dunkirk, Essex, Farnborough, Gloucestershire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Harlow, Hayes, Hertfordshire, Iver Heath, Kent, Killingholme, Leicestershire, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, Slough, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Tyne & Wear, Wales, Warwickshire, West Midlands, West Sussex, West Yorkshire, Wiltshire.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (243 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (66 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This United Kingdom Data Center Market
- 4D Data Centres
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- Ada Infrastructure
- AI Pathfinder
- AIMES
- AiOnX
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Apatura
- Aptum
- AQL Data Center
- Ark Data Centres
- Arrow Business Communications
- Asanti (Daisy Group)
- ASK4
- AtlasEdge
- Blue Box
- brightsolid
- Caineal
- CapitaLand
- Carbon3.ai
- Castleforge and Galaxy DC
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CCS Leeds
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Columbia Threadneedle (Node4)
- Corscale
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- Dante FS Group
- DataBank
- Datacentreplus
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataVita
- Datum
- Datum Datacentres (Teledata)
- DDCL Tutis Point
- Deep Green
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Digital Space (Timico)
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- Echelon Data Centers
- EdgeCore
- EID LLP
- Elasticity Limited
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Elsham Tech Park Ltd
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Gravity Edge (Previously Lincoln Rackhouse)
- Green Mountain (Infinity SDC)
- GreenWeaver AI Ltd (Spode Works Regeneration Ltd)
- Gridjet Data Centres
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT (I Squared)
- Humber Tech Park
- Indectron
- Intercity Technology
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Iron Mountain
- Itility
- ITPS
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- Kwere II
- Latos Data Center
- LDeX
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Lunar Digital
- Media Stream AI (MSAI)
- MigSolv
- Netwise Hosting
- nLighten
- Northtree Investment Management
- Norwich Research Park
- Nscale
- NTT DATA
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- PATRIZIA
- Pulsant
- Pulsant (SCC)
- PureDC
- QTS
- QuickHost
- Rackspace Technology
- Redwire DC
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Safenames Data Centre
- Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
- Segro
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- Shelborn Drummond Ltd
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Stellanor Datacenters Group Limited (Redcentric)
- Stellium Datacenters
- SUB1
- Sungard Availability Services
- Telehouse
- Telstra
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- THG Hosting
- Thrive
- Tritax Big Box
- Valore Group
- Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data)
- Verne Global (Volta Data Centres)
- VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- Yondr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2vjc1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.