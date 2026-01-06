Nordics Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 134 Existing Data Centers, 71 Upcoming Data Centers, and 79 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic hosts around 134 existing data centers, with countries like Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden having a strong presence in the region

Finland is home to one of Google's largest data center in Europe. Finland dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 3GW, led by Pure Data Center, FCDC Corp, QTS and Hyperco.

Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, atNorth, Polar DC and Digital Realty rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nordic.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 134 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 71 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (134 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (71 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Nordics Data Center Market

ECO-LocaXion

Adeo Data center

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Arcem

Asia Pacific Land

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange)

Binero Group

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis Data Center (Herman IT)

Brookfield Asset Management

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

CompassForge Ventures

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet (team.blue)

Datalahti

DayOne

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

EcoDataCenter

EdgeMode

Edora

Elementica

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Evroc

FCDC Corp

Ficolo

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

GreenScale

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

hScale

Hyperco

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Kolo DC (EcoDataCenter)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Mediam

Multigrid

Nebius

NNIT

Northern Data-Hydro66

Nscale & Aker

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Penta Infra

Polar DC

Polarnode

Prime Data Centers

QTS

Regant Oy

Rise Institue

SplitVision

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Carrier

Telia Group

TerraHost

Thylander

Tiktok (Hyperco)

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Verne Global

Vesper Infrastructure (Terakraft AS)

WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)

XTX Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuwp0m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.