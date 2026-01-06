Lithium Argentina Announces 2025 Production Results for Cauchari-Olaroz and Leadership Updates

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) today announced preliminary 2025 operational results for the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation (“Cauchari-Olaroz”) in Jujuy, Argentina. Cauchari-Olaroz delivered strong and consistent operating performance through 2025, achieving production at the high end of annual guidance and record quarterly production in the fourth quarter.

2025 Operational Highlights:

Achieved high-end of 2025 production guidance. Full-year 2025 production totaled approximately 34,100 tonnes of lithium carbonate i , within guidance of 30,000 – 35,000 tonnes.

Full-year 2025 production totaled approximately 34,100 tonnes of lithium carbonate , within guidance of 30,000 – 35,000 tonnes. Record fourth quarter production. Fourth quarter 2025 production reached approximately 9,700 tonnes, with an average operating rate of 97% nameplate capacity.

Fourth quarter 2025 production reached approximately 9,700 tonnes, with an average operating rate of 97% nameplate capacity. Cash operating costs ii expected to be below $6,000 per tonne. Fourth quarter 2025 cash operating costs are expected to be below $6,000 per tonne of lithium carbonate sold compared to $6,285 per tonne during the third quarter 2025, reflecting continued operational optimization and higher production volumes.

Fourth quarter 2025 cash operating costs are expected to be below $6,000 per tonne of lithium carbonate sold compared to $6,285 per tonne during the third quarter 2025, reflecting continued operational optimization and higher production volumes. Strong year-end financial position. In the fourth quarter, the Cauchari-Olaroz operation is expected to reduce net debt by $26 million with $15 million distributed to both Ganfeng and Lithium Argentina and over $150 million in liquidity from cash and available undrawn debt facilities.

In the fourth quarter, the Cauchari-Olaroz operation is expected to reduce net debt by $26 million with $15 million distributed to both Ganfeng and Lithium Argentina and over $150 million in liquidity from cash and available undrawn debt facilities. Stage 2 RIGI application submitted. In December, Cauchari-Olaroz submitted environmental permit and RIGIiii applications for a Stage 2 expansion of 45,000 tpa of lithium carbonate production capacity. In addition, the RIGI application for the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes (“PPG”) project is being finalized and expected to be submitted during the first quarter of 2026.





“The performance achieved at Cauchari-Olaroz in 2025 represents a significant milestone, reflecting the successful establishment of Argentina’s largest lithium operation and another year of disciplined execution across the organization,” said Sam Pigott, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Argentina. “Strong production through the fourth quarter, together with continued cost reductions, highlights the increasing operational maturity of the business and positions us well for the next stage of growth as we advance Stage 2 at Cauchari-Olaroz and progress the PPG project.”

Lithium Argentina will provide additional discussion and analysis regarding its full-year and Q4 2025 results when the Company reports its quarterly and full-year results in March 2026.

Leadership Updates

The Company also announced leadership updates reflecting the continued strengthening of its governance and management structure. Alec Meikle has been promoted to President with responsibility for executing the Company’s strategic plan, leading corporate development, overseeing capital-markets activities and managing key external relationships.

In addition, John Kanellitsas will transition from Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to provide Board and Committee leadership and focus on long-term strategy and industry partnerships.

“Alec Meikle’s promotion to President formally reflects the strong and effective working relationship he and Sam Pigott have developed, built on complementary skill sets and a shared commitment to long-term value creation for Lithium Argentina shareholders,” said John Kanellitsas. “These organizational changes strengthen governance, clarify roles and position the Company for continued success. I look forward to supporting Sam, Alec and the entire team as we continue building a world-class lithium company.”

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and is advancing PPG in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE under the ticker “LAR”.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (which we refer to collectively as forward-looking information) under the provisions of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking information may involve known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially.

Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

i Approximately 34,100 tonnes of lithium carbonate production is inclusive of 359 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent from lithium chloride concentrate produced and sold to Ganfeng in H1 2025 to support the start-up of Ganfeng’s Mariana lithium project.

ii Cash operating costs includes all expenditures incurred at the site such as brine management, lithium plant processing, site and provincial office overheads and inventory adjustments. These costs also include project general and administrative costs and sales logistics costs. Cash operating cost per tonne is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For definitions, purpose and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, please refer to the section titled “NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES” of the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months end September 30, 2025, which section is incorporated by reference herein and as filed on the Company's website at www.lithium-argentina.com, on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

iii Argentina’s Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (RIGI) is a government framework designed to attract large-scale investment by providing stable, long-term tax, regulatory and foreign exchange benefits.