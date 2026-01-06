South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 290 Existing Data Centers, 135 Upcoming Data Centers, and 149 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Southeast Asia hosts around 290 existing data centers, with countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia having a strong presence in the region.
Singapore dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 780 MW, driven by major players like Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Keppel DC REIT and Digital Realty.
Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines are leading this growth surge, collectively accounting for over 85% of the planned capacity, with Malaysia alone contributing ~4.8 GW, positioning it as the emerging hyperscale hub of Southeast Asia, overtaking traditionally dominant markets like Singapore.
Southeast Asia's upcoming data center capacity is nearly four times the current operational capacity
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the SEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 290 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 135 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (290 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (135 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This South East Asia Data Center Market
- A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)
- AIMS Data Centre
- AIS Business (CSL)
- AirTrunk
- Aizo Group and Netrunner
- Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- Area Group
- Aslan Energy Capital
- BDx Indonesia
- BRIGHTRAY
- BW Digital
- Beeinfotech
- Bitera Data Center
- Bitstop Network Services
- Biznet
- Bridge Data Centres
- ByteDC Solutions
- CAT Telecom (National Telecom)
- CMC Telecom
- CSF Group
- CapitaLand
- Chaktomuk Data Center
- China Mobile International
- CloudHQ
- Converge ICT Solutions
- CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom
- Currenc Group Inc.
- Da Nang IDC
- DAMAC Digital
- DTP
- DITO Telecommunity
- DTS Telecom
- Daun Penh Provider
- Data Center First
- Datacomm
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Digital Hyperspace Indonesia
- Digital Realty
- Doma Infrastructure Group
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Elitery Data Center
- Empyrion Digital
- Endec Group
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)
- Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana
- FPT Telecom
- FutureData
- Fujitsu
- GDS Services
- Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)
- Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera
- Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd
- Global Switch
- Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))
- Golden TMH Telecom Co.
- Ltd (GTMH)
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)
- Haoyang Data
- Hanel-CSF
- HDC Data Center
- HT Networks
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Hyosung Group
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Indokeppel Data Centres
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Infracrowd Capital
- Internet Thailand
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- Iron Mountain
- irix Sdn. Bhd.
- Jakel & PiDC
- Keppel DC REIT
- Kepstar Data Centre Management
- Kingtel Telecom
- Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group
- K2 STRATEGIC
- KIRZ Data Center Service
- Lao Data Center Co. Ltd
- LG Sinar Mas
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers
- MekongNET
- Metta DC
- Microsoft
- Minister of Communication and Information Technology
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd.
- Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land
- NeutraDC - Singtel & Medco Power
- Nex
- NextDC
- NTT DATA
- National Data Center
- Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)
- Nxera (Singtel)
- Ocean Wave Communication
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC - Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Pacific Internet
- Phcolo
- Poren Internet
- Princeton Digital Group
- Proen Internet
- Pure Data Centres
- Racks Central
- ReadyIDC
- Saigon Asset Management (SAM)
- Saigontel
- Sabay Digital
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)
- Singtel & Telekom Malaysia
- TCC Technology
- Telehouse
- Telin Singapore
- Telkom Indonesia
- TikTok
- True Internet Data Center
- USDC Technology
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- VADS
- VNPT
- VNTT
- Viettel IDC
- VCI Global
- Vantage Data Centers
- WHA
- Worldwide DC Solutions
- YCO Cloud Centers
- YES Seatel
- YTL Data Centers
- Yondr Group
- ZDATA
- ZData (Computility Technology)
