South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 290 Existing Data Centers, 135 Upcoming Data Centers, and 149 Major Operators/Investors

Southeast Asia hosts around 290 existing data centers, with countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia having a strong presence in the region.

Singapore dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 780 MW, driven by major players like Equinix, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Keppel DC REIT and Digital Realty.

Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines are leading this growth surge, collectively accounting for over 85% of the planned capacity, with Malaysia alone contributing ~4.8 GW, positioning it as the emerging hyperscale hub of Southeast Asia, overtaking traditionally dominant markets like Singapore.

Southeast Asia's upcoming data center capacity is nearly four times the current operational capacity

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the SEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 290 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 135 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (290 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (135 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This South East Asia Data Center Market

A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)

AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

AirTrunk

Aizo Group and Netrunner

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Area Group

Aslan Energy Capital

BDx Indonesia

BRIGHTRAY

BW Digital

Beeinfotech

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Bridge Data Centres

ByteDC Solutions

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CMC Telecom

CSF Group

CapitaLand

Chaktomuk Data Center

China Mobile International

CloudHQ

Converge ICT Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Currenc Group Inc.

Da Nang IDC

DAMAC Digital

DTP

DITO Telecommunity

DTS Telecom

Daun Penh Provider

Data Center First

Datacomm

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Digital Realty

Doma Infrastructure Group

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion Digital

Endec Group

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

Epsilon Telecommunications

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

FPT Telecom

FutureData

Fujitsu

GDS Services

Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera

Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd

Global Switch

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

Golden TMH Telecom Co.

Ltd (GTMH)

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Haoyang Data

Hanel-CSF

HDC Data Center

HT Networks

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Hyosung Group

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Indokeppel Data Centres

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Iron Mountain

irix Sdn. Bhd.

Jakel & PiDC

Keppel DC REIT

Kepstar Data Centre Management

Kingtel Telecom

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

K2 STRATEGIC

KIRZ Data Center Service

Lao Data Center Co. Ltd

LG Sinar Mas

Mapletree Investment Trust

Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers

MekongNET

Metta DC

Microsoft

Minister of Communication and Information Technology

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd.

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NeutraDC - Singtel & Medco Power

Nex

NextDC

NTT DATA

National Data Center

Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)

Nxera (Singtel)

Ocean Wave Communication

OneAsia Network

Open DC - Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Poren Internet

Princeton Digital Group

Proen Internet

Pure Data Centres

Racks Central

ReadyIDC

Saigon Asset Management (SAM)

Saigontel

Sabay Digital

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

SUPERNAP Thailand

Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

TCC Technology

Telehouse

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

TikTok

True Internet Data Center

USDC Technology

United Information Highway (UIH)

VADS

VNPT

VNTT

Viettel IDC

VCI Global

Vantage Data Centers

WHA

Worldwide DC Solutions

YCO Cloud Centers

YES Seatel

YTL Data Centers

Yondr Group

ZDATA

ZData (Computility Technology)

