Xtrends Announces Strategic Partnership with Xerxes Frechiani (DoubleX), Who Joins as Co-Founder to Bring Real-World Utility to Creator and Fan Tokens

20-year entertainment and digital marketing veteran to help creators turn token ownership into tangible rewards and “money-can’t-buy” experiences

“Phygital” model links on-chain participation to physical-world benefits designed to motivate holding and drive mainstream adoption

Partnership aims to onboard Web2 audiences into Web3 through incentives fans already understand: access, recognition, and proximity



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtrends , the Web3 platform built to transform social trends into tradable, on-chain digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership with entertainment and digital marketing entrepreneur Xerxes Frechiani, widely known as DoubleX, who is joining the company as Co-Founder to expand Xtrends’ creator and celebrity ecosystem and accelerate real-world token utility. Frechiani brings more than 20 years of experience building audience growth campaigns and executing high-touch fan experiences designed to convert attention into sustained participation.

The partnership centers on a “phigital” approach, pairing a digital protocol with physical experiences and benefits that give communities a clear incentive to acquire and hold fan tokens. Xtrends’ focus is to make token ownership feel practical for everyday audiences by tying participation to immediately understandable rewards, even for people who have never used crypto.

“Fans do not engage with tokens in the abstract; they engage when there is a real reason to participate,” said Xerxes Frechiani (DoubleX), Co-Founder of Xtrends. “When ownership unlocks access, recognition, and experiences people genuinely want, Web2 audiences are on board because the benefit is obvious. The technology becomes the delivery layer, not the barrier.”

Through this partnership, creators will be able to structure token-linked benefits that reflect what fans value most: closeness and access. Practical examples include signed merchandise and personalized items for top holders, small-group virtual sessions, meet-and-greets for higher tiers, and VIP access, such as private shows or premium tickets for a small number of supporters. The intent is to create a repeatable model where token ownership translates into a clear value exchange, strengthening community loyalty while giving creators a structured way to reward their most engaged supporters.

For creators and celebrities, the partnership addresses two common pain points in the market: identifying and rewarding top fans at scale, and avoiding token launches that lack sustained utility. Many public figures do not know who their most loyal supporters are, and many Web3 launches fail because they offer little beyond speculation. Xtrends and DoubleX aim to provide the technology and reward design framework that helps creators deliver meaningful utility, build durable communities, and open new revenue streams without changing what creators already do best.

“This partnership is designed to make Web3 adoption feel natural,” said José Manuel Torres, Co-Founder of Xtrends. “Creators already have the world’s most powerful distribution engine: their communities. The missing layer has been usable incentives and a clear structure for rewards. We are building that layer so participation has real value and mainstream audiences have a simple reason to engage.”

About Xtrends

Xtrends is a Web3 platform built to transform social trends into tradable, on-chain digital assets, enabling creators and communities to participate in and capture value from digital attention. By connecting engagement to transparent, rewards-led mechanisms, Xtrends aims to make on-chain participation more accessible and utility-driven for mainstream audiences.