Sound Group Launches SoundSphereAI, a Voice AI Technology Showcase Platform

SINGAPORE, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Group Inc. (“Sound Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOGP), a global AI-powered audio company, today announced the official launch of SoundSphereAI, a voice AI technology showcase and experience platform designed for a global audience. The platform presents selected voice AI technologies and R&D achievements across automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, and real-time audio intelligence.

Built on years of continuous research and technological development, Sound Group has established a comprehensive SoundSphere technology system that integrates three major aspects: foundational infrastructure, advanced AI capabilities, and operational intelligence. This technology system supports the stable operation of the Company’s existing core businesses while laying a solid foundation for future product innovation and global expansion.

Sound Group has integrated selected voice AI technologies from its SoundSphere technology system into the SoundSphereAI platform, offering a structured overview of the Company’s capabilities across key voice AI technologies. These include high-fidelity speech synthesis capable of generating natural and expressive voices, multilingual speech recognition supporting a wide range of global languages and major dialects, as well as ultra-light voice cloning and voice conversion technologies enabled by short, five-second audio samples.

In addition, the platform introduces Sound Group’s ongoing technical exploration in areas such as real-time audio and video processing, low-latency voice interaction, and semantic and emotional understanding. Together, these technologies and capabilities highlight the potential value of voice AI technologies across communication, content creation, and a diverse usage scenarios.

As a technology showcase platform, SoundSphereAI provides an interactive experience module that allows users to intuitively explore voice AI technology use cases. Simultaneously, through introduction of the Company’s voice AI technology architecture, capability modules, and applied scenarios, Sound Group offers developers, creators, and partners a clear window into its voice technology capabilities and long-term technical roadmap.

Through SoundSphereAI, Sound Group aims to present the latest developments in voice AI technology in a more open and intuitive manner, fostering exploration of voice-based AI applications, and encouraging technological communication and collaboration. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to strengthen its technology foundation and advance its voice AI capabilities, leveraging technology to drive product innovation and user experience improvements, while reinforcing its long-term competitiveness in the global market.

About Sound Group Inc.

Sound Group Inc. is a global, AI-powered audio company on a mission to help people connect better and live happier. Leveraging its voice AI technologies and deep expertise in audio interaction, Sound Group is building a diverse ecosystem of intelligent audio products that cater to a global user base. By integrating technology, innovative products, and real-world data within a user-centric ecosystem, the Company generates a powerful growth flywheel that is driving continuous innovation and accelerating global expansion. Sound Group Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

