Sitryx to attend J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026 showcasing pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – January 6, 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“Sitryx” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place in San Francisco, USA, from January 12 to 15, 2026.

Bringing together life science leaders, innovators, and investors, the conference is a premier annual forum for the global healthcare industry. Sitryx will participate in meetings throughout the week, showcasing its immunology leadership and broad pipeline of novel, small molecule candidates that have the potential, through precise metabolic targeting, to rebalance the immune system, normalize immune cell function and deliver sustained disease remission to patients.

The Company’s lead clinical program, SYX-5219, is a first-in-class, oral PKM2 modulator with the potential to drive sustained disease remission in atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions. A recently completed Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy volunteers, demonstrated good tolerability, pharmacokinetics and target engagement. A KLH antigen-challenge study in healthy volunteers to assess early immune response signals is currently underway and will read out in Q2 2026. Sitryx plans to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in Q1 2026 with patient data expected by year end.

Sitryx’s clinical pipeline also includes a novel, oral mimetic of the natural anti-inflammatory metabolite itaconate, SYX-1042. A Phase 1 first-in-human study completed successfully in 2025 and the program is now positioned to move to patient efficacy studies. Sitryx plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of SYX-1042 in 2026.

Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, commented: “A huge number of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disease remain underserved despite existing therapies, and there is a clear need for safe and effective oral therapies that can deliver sustained disease remission. Sitryx is at the forefront of immunology research, progressing our clinical pipeline at pace. With multiple value inflection points expected in 2026, this is set to be a pivotal year for the company, as we advance multiple first-in-class programs across major indications. The team and I look forward to another busy JPM Week, engaging with leaders across the industry on future investment opportunities, strategic partnerships and advances in the field of immunology.”

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.