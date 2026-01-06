NMD Pharma to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Aarhus, Denmark, 6 January 2026 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing novel and improved treatments for patients living with neuromuscular diseases, today announces that Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, has been invited to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from 12-15 January in San Francisco, California.

The Company’s presentation details are below:

Date: 14 January 2026

Time: 8:00-8:25am PST

Room: Golden Gate

Venue: Westin St. Francis Hotel, 335 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA

NMD Pharma has recently completed enrollment of a Phase 2a clinical trial in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (Type 1 and Type 2) for its first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the skeletal muscle specific chloride ion channel (ClC-1) inhibitor ignaseclant (previously known as NMD670). The company also has two Phase 2 clinical trials ongoing for ignaseclant in ambulatory adults with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and adults with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG). Top line results are expected during H1 2026 for the first two indications and by the end of 2026 for gMG.

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to enabling better lives through novel therapies that restore skeletal muscle health. The Company is developing a first-in-class platform of small-molecule therapies that selectively target skeletal muscle, including the chloride ion channel ClC-1, to address rare neuromuscular disorders as well as larger and age-related neuromuscular conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

NMD Pharma was founded on more than 15 years of pioneering research in muscle physiology, with a deep focus on the regulation of skeletal muscle excitability during physical activity. Building on this foundation, the Company has established a world-leading muscle electrophysiology and translational research platform that integrates deep biological insight, proprietary enabling technologies, small-molecule drug discovery capabilities, and robust in vivo pharmacology models to advance novel modulators of neuromuscular function.

As its programs have progressed into clinical development, NMD Pharma has built substantial expertise and capabilities across clinical execution, regulatory strategy, and patient community engagement, supporting a growing pipeline of differentiated therapeutic candidates.

NMD Pharma has raised approximately $180 million from leading life science investors, including Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, Roche Venture Fund, and Jeito Capital.

For more information, please visit www.nmdpharma.com.

About ignaseclant (NMD670)

Ignaseclant is NMD Pharma’s lead development compound. It is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the skeletal muscle specific chloride ion channel 1 (CIC-1). NMD Pharma has demonstrated that CIC-1 inhibition amplifies the muscle’s responsiveness to weak signals, improving neuromuscular transmission, enhancing muscle activation and restoring skeletal muscle function.

This novel investigational treatment has produced preclinical evidence of efficacy and nerve-muscle health and clinically meaningful improvements for patients in a phase 1b/2a clinical study in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and preclinical evidence of effect in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), and sarcopenia. Ignaseclant has been granted orphan-drug and fast track designations by the U.S. FDA for treatment of gMG and CMT.