Tilray Brands Expands Dry January Offerings with Zero-Proof Spirits, Non-Alcoholic Beers and Hemp-Derived THC Beverages

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, is redefining what it means to drink mindfully with a collection that blends craft, creativity, and functionality. From hemp-derived delta-9 THC cocktails to zero-proof spirits and non-alcoholic beers, Tilray is making moderation feel indulgent, not limiting.

As the sober curious movement gains momentum, consumers are demanding drinks that deliver flavor, sophistication, and social connection. Tilray’s Dry January lineup answers that call with bold innovation across multiple categories.

The Tilray Dry January Collection

Happy Flower : Sparkling THC cocktails infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a relaxing, elevated vibe.

: Sparkling THC cocktails infused with hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a relaxing, elevated vibe. Fizzy Jane’s : THC seltzers with bright, refreshing flavors and hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a crisp and calming twist.

: THC seltzers with bright, refreshing flavors and hemp-derived Delta-9 THC for a crisp and calming twist. Mock One : Premium zero-proof spirits crafted to replicate the complexity of Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning whiskey, tequila, rum, and gin for elevated mocktails.

: Premium zero-proof spirits crafted to replicate the complexity of Breckenridge Distillery’s award-winning whiskey, tequila, rum, and gin for elevated mocktails. Runner’s High : Performance-inspired non-alcoholic beer brewed for active lifestyles and wellness-focused refreshment.

: Performance-inspired non-alcoholic beer brewed for active lifestyles and wellness-focused refreshment. Montauk Brewing : The No Frills Good Life™ is now available in two incredibly delicious non-alc craft brews. N.A IPA is brewed with choice hops and plenty of love for a bright, citrusy IPA experience while N.A. Golden brings easy-drinking to a whole new level with a clean, crisp brew to kick back and enjoy the day.

: The No Frills Good Life™ is now available in two incredibly delicious non-alc craft brews. N.A IPA is brewed with choice hops and plenty of love for a bright, citrusy IPA experience while N.A. Golden brings easy-drinking to a whole new level with a clean, crisp brew to kick back and enjoy the day. 10 Barrel Brewing: NA Apocalypse IPA - This non-alcoholic version delivers the signature punch of pine, citrus, and tropical notes that define our original IPA, minus the ABV

This shift toward mindful drinking is more than a January trend. Non-alcoholic beer sales grew over 20% last year, and THC-infused beverages are gaining traction as consumers seek functional alternatives. Tilray is leading that evolution—making Dry January not just doable, but delightful.

Tilray’s non-alcoholic and hemp-derived THC beverage lineup is available online and at select retailers nationwide.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

