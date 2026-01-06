Digital Realty Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com. The webcast will be archived until February 5, 2027 and the replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx ®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

