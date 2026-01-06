OTC Markets Group Welcomes Maple Gold Mines Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF), a Canadian gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Maple Gold Mines Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MGMLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“Maple Gold’s graduation to the OTCQX represents another important milestone that will enhance our visibility with U.S. investors and improve the accessibility and liquidity of our shares across a broader shareholder base", said Kiran Patankar, President & CEO of Maple Gold.

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts 481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay (SLR, 2022) with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel, which collectively produced 1.1 million ounces of gold between 1974 and 1993. The Company is well-capitalized and is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com