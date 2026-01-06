Papa Johns and the CHL® Launch “Champions of Tomorrow” to Support Canada’s Young Hockey Players

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL®) are launching the Champions of Tomorrow Program, a new national initiative supporting youth hockey across Canada.

At the centre of the program is the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship: a $25,000 CAD award and VIP trip for two to the 2026 Memorial Cup Championship Weekend presented by Kubota. The scholarship will be awarded to one Canadian youth hockey player who demonstrates leadership, commitment, and positive impact in their community.

From January 6 to June 30, 2026, Papa Johns will donate $1 from every $35+ order placed with promo code CHLCHAMPS, up to $100,000 CAD. These funds will first support the $25,000 Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship, with all remaining contributions directed to provincial youth hockey initiatives across Canada, including equipment access, development opportunities, and community programs.

“It’s easy to cheer for a champion once they’ve made it — we want to cheer for them at the start,” said Michael Prentice, Senior Franchise Growth Director at Papa Johns Canada. “Through our partnership with the CHL, the Champions of Tomorrow Program provides meaningful support for young Canadians pursuing their goals on and off the ice.”

“Across the CHL, we see the dedication and passion that define our players, fans, and communities,” added Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. “This program highlights those same qualities in minor hockey and helps one young player take an important step toward their future.”

Nominations are open from January 6 through March 31, 2026 to youth under 18 who play minor, school, or community hockey anywhere in Canada. Nominations must be submitted by an adult (18+), such as a parent, guardian, coach, teacher, or mentor.

A joint judging panel from Papa Johns and the CHL will review eligible nominations, with the scholarship recipient to be publicly announced by May 1, 2026.

To nominate a Champion and review full program details, visit contests.chl.ca/papajohns.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

michelle_philippe@papajohns.com

About the CHL®

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2024-25 season, of the 1,000-plus players who played a game in the NHL, over 415 came through the CHL. At the 2025 NHL Draft, 90 CHL players were selected, including 21 in the first round. For more information regarding the CHL, please visit chl.ca.

Media:

Christopher Séguin

Media Relations Manager

437-431-0651

cseguin@chl.ca

