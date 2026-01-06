Riverside Insights and Prometric Join Forces to Deliver Gold-Standard Assessments to International Markets

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Insights , a leading provider of trusted, research-backed assessments, today announced a new international distribution partnership with Prometric . The collaboration gives schools and systems across the world expanded access to Riverside’s full portfolio of classroom, clinical and specialized assessments. Prometric will serve as the distributor for all international markets, with the exception of countries where Riverside already has established distribution relationships.

The partnership brings together Riverside’s deep assessment expertise and Prometric’s significant global footprint. Riverside provides psychometrically rigorous and clinically validated tools that reveal each student’s unique needs and guide effective instruction. Prometric delivers strong technology, operational scale and a presence in more than 180 countries.

“We are excited to partner with Prometric and strengthen our ability to serve students and educators across the globe,” said Vivek Kartha, CEO of Riverside Insights. “Prometric’s reach and strong technology make it possible for more schools to benefit from the clarity our assessments provide. This collaboration brings our research-backed tools to new communities and supports educators who are working every day to help students learn and grow.”

The collaboration arrives at a time when rising preK–12 complexity and widening gaps have increased demand for accurate, actionable insights about learners. Districts and school systems continue to report limited time, staffing and resources. Leaders are looking for dependable ways to understand where students are and make informed decisions quickly. Access to research-backed assessments provides that clarity.

A Global Path for Growth

The new partnership positions Riverside for expanded growth across the Middle East, India, Africa and Europe. Schools in these regions will be able to use the same gold-standard assessments trusted in 90 percent of U.S. districts. The portfolio includes classroom assessments like CogAT, Iowa Assessments, DESSA and ESGI, as well as clinical and specialized tools such as the Woodcock-Johnson V and Battelle Development Inventory.

With broader access, students across the world can benefit from assessments that measure cognitive abilities, reasoning, communication, early development, resilience and life skills. These insights help teachers identify strengths, respond to challenges and support meaningful growth.

“Prometric is committed to providing high-quality solutions that help people advance in learning and in life,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. “Riverside Insights brings deep expertise in assessment content, and our shared commitment to innovation and reliability makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we can help more schools and systems gain the insights they need to support students with confidence.”

Riverside’s tools have long helped educators pinpoint each student’s unique needs. The assessments measure abilities and skills that are often the hardest to see, including reasoning, communication, early development, processing and resilience. These insights help teachers understand what each learner needs next. They also support early identification of specialized services, ensure gifted potential is recognized, help multilingual learners access appropriate pathways and strengthen student well-being.

By pairing Riverside’s content expertise with Prometric’s global scale, the partnership expands access to solutions that support staff efficiency, instructional planning and student growth.

School systems across the Middle East, India, Africa, and Europe interested in learning more about Riverside Insights' assessment solutions are encouraged to visit Prometric at www.prometric.com/partner-with-us .

About Riverside Insights

Riverside Insights is a leading provider of trusted, research-backed assessments that bring the clarity needed to help every student grow. With 14 million students assessed annually, Riverside Insights’ tools pinpoint every student’s unique needs and reveal what each learner needs next. The company supports early learners, multilingual learners, gifted learners and students receiving specialized services through psychometrically rigorous and clinically validated assessments that measure cognitive abilities, reasoning, communication, early development and life skills. Riverside Insights equips educators to support every learner with confidence through independent, curriculum-agnostic tools designed to guide effective instruction and promote meaningful growth. For more information, visit https://riversideinsights.com/ .

About Prometric