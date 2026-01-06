Global Marketplaces Report 2025: Leveraging AI for Pricing and Transactions, Capitalizing on Livestreaming Commerce, and Utilizing ChatGPT for Enhanced Shopping Experiences

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Transactions are no longer optional - they're the future of marketplaces. Is your business positioned to lead, follow, or get left behind?
This year's report digs deep into the forces reshaping the industry, from horizontals under pressure as specialists grab share, to the rapid evolution of secondhand marketplaces that have made transactions fast, seamless, and fully integrated.
We explore how agentic AI shoppers are poised to disrupt transactional sites, where consumers increasingly ask ChatGPT to find what they want - and retailer or marketplace widgets surface directly inside the conversation. At the same time, image-recognition technology is beginning to transform pricing in c-to-c marketplaces, bringing algorithmic discipline to categories that once relied on instinct and guesswork.
Livestreaming commerce, proven at scale in Asia, is expanding outward. For the right categories, livestreams boost trust, conversion, and engagement, and marketplaces everywhere are paying attention.
On the company front, we examine why eBay's acquisition of Tise is widely viewed as a Gen Z play - and why some analysts see it as a necessary move for a mature e-commerce giant. We look at Gumtree U.K.'s long-awaited pivot to transactions, finally backed by an owner willing to modernize the horizontal model.
Elsewhere, Vend Marketplaces wrestles with growing transactional revenues while recommerce profitability remains elusive. Wallapop, meanwhile, is betting big on AI, as Naver signals its intent to unlock synergies through natural-language search and agentic systems.
Among the companies to watch, Adevinta Spain enters its next chapter as EQT prepares another swell-and-sell play, while Gumtree Australia goes solo - pushing harder on high-value verticals like cars, jobs, and real estate, and introducing transactions in general goods.
Inside the over 100-page report, you'll find:
- Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world
- Companies to watch
- Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 65
- Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide
- The leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 67 countries
- And much more!
Report Highlights:
- Trends: AI pricing, livestreaming, ChatGPT shopper, transactions
- Companies: EBay, Vend Marketplaces, Gumtree U.K, Wallapop
- Companies to watch: Gumtree Australia and Adevinta Spain
- Top 50 sites: Vinted breaks into Top 5 as new global challenger
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Industry trends
- Horizontals at crossroads as specialists grab market share
- Marketplaces like Vinted, Back Market and Poshmark have shown that secondhand transactions can be fast, seamless and fully transactional
- Transactional sites face agentic AI shopper disruption
- The shopper asks ChatGPT to look for an item, and a widget from a retailer or marketplace with an ACP integration appears in the chat interface
- Image-recognition tech to transform secondhand pricing
- Pricing algorithms are already common in e-commerce, but are only now beginning to come over into the c-to-c space
- Livestreaming commerce: Asia trend expanding outward
- Livestreaming can be powerful for certain categories. Livestreamed content boosts trust, conversion and engagement - as proven at scale across Asian markets
Company spotlights
- EBay: Why did it swoop on Tise? It's clearly a Gen Z thing
- Acquisition of a recommerce company perceived to be a younger version of Vinted is seen by some analysts as a necessary move for the e-commerce giant
- Gumtree U.K.: Horizontal pivots to transactions
- Finally, it seems, Gumtree has an owner that understands horizontals and is willing to invest to bring the site into the modern era
- Vend Marketplaces: New name, new platform, new pains
- Vend has been steadily growing transactional revenues in general goods, although recommerce as a segment remains unpro?table
- Wallapop: Naver sees AI as key to unlocking synergies
- While the deal is still pending regulatory approval, Naver has already declared its objectives for the business - integration of natural-language search and agentic AI
Companies to watch
- Adevinta Spain: EQT already selling assets as close nears
- Following its successful 'swell-and-sell' experience with Idealista, EQT hopes to do the same with the multi-vertical assets of Adevinta Spain
- Gumtree Australia: Country's leading horizontal goes solo
- The company is pushing aggressively to more efectively monetize its high-value cars, jobs, and real estate verticals, while introducing transactions in general goods
Top 50 marketplaces and classi?ed sites
Top marketplaces / classified sites by country
