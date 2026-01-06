Global Marketplaces Report 2025: Leveraging AI for Pricing and Transactions, Capitalizing on Livestreaming Commerce, and Utilizing ChatGPT for Enhanced Shopping Experiences

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Marketplaces Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transactions are no longer optional - they're the future of marketplaces. Is your business positioned to lead, follow, or get left behind?

This year's report digs deep into the forces reshaping the industry, from horizontals under pressure as specialists grab share, to the rapid evolution of secondhand marketplaces that have made transactions fast, seamless, and fully integrated.

We explore how agentic AI shoppers are poised to disrupt transactional sites, where consumers increasingly ask ChatGPT to find what they want - and retailer or marketplace widgets surface directly inside the conversation. At the same time, image-recognition technology is beginning to transform pricing in c-to-c marketplaces, bringing algorithmic discipline to categories that once relied on instinct and guesswork.

Livestreaming commerce, proven at scale in Asia, is expanding outward. For the right categories, livestreams boost trust, conversion, and engagement, and marketplaces everywhere are paying attention.

On the company front, we examine why eBay's acquisition of Tise is widely viewed as a Gen Z play - and why some analysts see it as a necessary move for a mature e-commerce giant. We look at Gumtree U.K.'s long-awaited pivot to transactions, finally backed by an owner willing to modernize the horizontal model.

Elsewhere, Vend Marketplaces wrestles with growing transactional revenues while recommerce profitability remains elusive. Wallapop, meanwhile, is betting big on AI, as Naver signals its intent to unlock synergies through natural-language search and agentic systems.

Among the companies to watch, Adevinta Spain enters its next chapter as EQT prepares another swell-and-sell play, while Gumtree Australia goes solo - pushing harder on high-value verticals like cars, jobs, and real estate, and introducing transactions in general goods.

Inside the over 100-page report, you'll find:

Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world

Companies to watch

Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 65

Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide

The leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 67 countries

And much more!

Report Highlights:

Trends: AI pricing, livestreaming, ChatGPT shopper, transactions

AI pricing, livestreaming, ChatGPT shopper, transactions Companies: EBay, Vend Marketplaces, Gumtree U.K, Wallapop

EBay, Vend Marketplaces, Gumtree U.K, Wallapop Companies to watch: Gumtree Australia and Adevinta Spain

Gumtree Australia and Adevinta Spain Top 50 sites: Vinted breaks into Top 5 as new global challenger

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry trends

Horizontals at crossroads as specialists grab market share Marketplaces like Vinted, Back Market and Poshmark have shown that secondhand transactions can be fast, seamless and fully transactional

Transactional sites face agentic AI shopper disruption The shopper asks ChatGPT to look for an item, and a widget from a retailer or marketplace with an ACP integration appears in the chat interface

Image-recognition tech to transform secondhand pricing Pricing algorithms are already common in e-commerce, but are only now beginning to come over into the c-to-c space

Livestreaming commerce: Asia trend expanding outward Livestreaming can be powerful for certain categories. Livestreamed content boosts trust, conversion and engagement - as proven at scale across Asian markets



Company spotlights

EBay: Why did it swoop on Tise? It's clearly a Gen Z thing Acquisition of a recommerce company perceived to be a younger version of Vinted is seen by some analysts as a necessary move for the e-commerce giant

Gumtree U.K.: Horizontal pivots to transactions Finally, it seems, Gumtree has an owner that understands horizontals and is willing to invest to bring the site into the modern era

Vend Marketplaces: New name, new platform, new pains Vend has been steadily growing transactional revenues in general goods, although recommerce as a segment remains unpro?table

Wallapop: Naver sees AI as key to unlocking synergies While the deal is still pending regulatory approval, Naver has already declared its objectives for the business - integration of natural-language search and agentic AI



Companies to watch

Adevinta Spain: EQT already selling assets as close nears Following its successful 'swell-and-sell' experience with Idealista, EQT hopes to do the same with the multi-vertical assets of Adevinta Spain

Gumtree Australia: Country's leading horizontal goes solo The company is pushing aggressively to more efectively monetize its high-value cars, jobs, and real estate verticals, while introducing transactions in general goods



Top 50 marketplaces and classi?ed sites

Top marketplaces / classified sites by country

Companies Featured

2DeHands / 2EmeMain

58.com

8th Light

999.md

Adevinta

AdsAfrica

Adverts.ie

Agora.co.il

AirTasker

Allegro

Alma Media

Amazon

Anibis.ch

Apple

Auction.co.kr

Auctions.Yahoo.co.jp

Aukro.cz

AutoCasion

AutoScout24

AutoTrader.co.uk

AutoVex

Avito.ma

Avito.ru

B2D Consulting

Back Market

Baixing.com

Baraholka.Onliner.by

Bark

Bazaraki.com

Bazos

Bikroy

Blackstone

Blocket

Bunjang.co.kr

Car.gr

Carousell

Charm.io

ChavesNaMao.com.br

CheckATrade

ChoTot.com

Classi?eds.co.zw

ClickBD

Coches.net

Competera

CompraEnSanJuan

Craigslist

CustoJusto

Daangn.com

DBA.dk

Depop

Divar.ir

DoneDeal.ie

Douyin

Dubizzle

eBay

EQT

Esam.ir

Etsy

Expatriates.com

Facebook Marketplace

FacunAuto

Farpost.ru

Finn.no

Flagma.by

FlexiCar

Flip.ro

Fril.jp

GaleriaSavaria

Ganji.com

Google

Grupo Vocento

Gul&Gratis

GulfLeaf

GulogGratis.dk

Gumtree

Habitaclia

HaloOglasi.com

Haraj.com.sa

Helthjem

Hmizate.ma

Homeless.co.il

Huuto.net

Idealista

IMena Group

InfoJobs

Jiji

Jmty

Jofogas.hu

Kaidee.com

Kasaz.com

Kaspi

Kijiji.ca

Kleinanzeigen.de

Kream

Kufar.by

Kupindo.com

KupujemProdajem.com

LaendleAnzeiger

Laku6

LetGo

Liebiao.com

Limundo.com

LinkedIn

Locanto

Look at the Labels

LuxLexicon

Makler.md

Markt.de

Marktplaats.nl

MercadoLibre

Mercari

Milanuncios

Mittanbud

Mitula

Mobile.de

ModernRetail

Momox

MRF

Mudah.my

MzadQatar

Naver

Njuskalo

Novum Capital

OferUp

Oglasnik

Oikotie.?

OLX

OLX.com.br

OpenAI

OpenSooq

Oxglow.com.gh

OxStreet

PayPayFleaMarket.Yahoo.co.jp

PCStore.com.tw

Permira

PetitesAnnonces.ch

PilotAgent

Plick

Poshmark

Pricefx

Prisync

Prosus

Publi24

Q84Sale.com

Qasa

QatarLiving

QatarSale

Quikr

QVC

Reddit

Refash

Reliving

Remix Shop

Ria.com

Ricardo.ch

Rightmove

Ruten.com.tw

Sahibinden

Salexy.kz

Schibsted

Scopen

Scout24

Sellpy

Shafa.ua

Sheypoor

Skyfall Ventures

Soda

Sogarab

Stripe

Subito.it

SumAuto

Swap.com

Taobao

TechnoLlama

The Real Real

ThredUp

Tise

Tonaton.com

Tori.?

TradeMe.co.nz

Tradera.com

Trendsales

Trovit

Tutti.ch

UBS

UXSpot

Vend Marketplaces

Vendora

Vestiaire Collective

Vinted

VivaStreet.cl

VNV Global

Wallapop

Wannonce

Whatnot

Willhaben

Xe.gr

Yad2

Yapo.cl

Youla.ru

Zillow

Zozo.jp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1pkqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.