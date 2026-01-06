Biocon Biologics to Expand Biosimilar Oncology Portfolio, Outline Strategic Vision at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., United States and BENGALURU, Karnataka, India, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), will introduce three new oncology biosimilars, further strengthening its comprehensive cancer portfolio. The company will also highlight its plans to integrate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited and the vital role of biosimilars in expanding access to affordable medicines at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Oncology Portfolio

The company is set to unveil three new biosimilar oncology assets—Trastuzumab/Hyaluronidase (Herceptin® SC/Herceptin HYLECTA™), Nivolumab (Opdivo®), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda®)—at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. With these new oncology assets, including two PD-1 inhibitors, Biocon Biologics will have one of the most comprehensive oncology portfolios in the industry. This will enable the company to broaden the availability of critical oncology therapies through cost‑effective biosimilar alternatives. Global sales of Keytruda were $29.5 billion[1] in 2024; Opdivo sales in 2024 were $9.3 billion[2]; and Herceptin SC and Herceptin HYLECTA combined sales were $1.72 billion[3] in 2024. These new assets are among the largest oncology biologics scheduled to lose exclusivity over the next five years and will join Biocon Biologics’ existing portfolio of 17 oncology medications, which includes Pertuzumab (Perjeta®) that was recently submitted to the FDA, as well as several small molecule cancer therapies. The company’s oncology portfolio, including undisclosed products, represents an over $75 billion opportunity, or approximately 35% of the global oncology pharmaceutical market4.

Corporate Integration

Biocon Limited recently announced its plans to integrate Biocon Biologics as a wholly owned subsidiary . This integration marks a pivotal step in combining the businesses to leverage the global commercial infrastructure, simplifying the corporate structure and strengthening Biocon’s global position to lead in diabetes, oncology, and immunology — therapeutic areas that together account for nearly 40% of global pharmaceutical revenues. The integration, which is expected to be completed no later than March 31, 2026, will also uniquely position Biocon as the only company offering both biosimilar insulins and generics for complex peptides, including GLP-1s, to address the full spectrum of diabetes care. The integration will enhance Biocon Biologics’ ability to deliver innovative, affordable medicines to over 6 million patients in more than 120 markets worldwide. Post integration and upon requisite approvals, Shreehas Tambe will take on the role of CEO & Managing Director of the combined business.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: “At the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, we will share how our integration with Biocon Limited strengthens Biocon Biologics’ ability to deliver both biosimilars and generics at global scale. This will position us to better serve patients across diabetes, oncology, and immunology, including expanding access to biosimilar insulins and generic GLP‑1 peptides amid the rising diabetes and obesity burden. Guided by a science‑led, R&D approach, we are advancing a strong pipeline with 17 oncology assets to meet varied patient needs. These efforts underscore our commitment to providing affordable, high‑quality medicines for patients around the world.”

Shreehas Tambe will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (APAC Track) on Thursday, January 15, at 8:00 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 9:30 PM IST. A live audio webcast and replay of the Biocon Biologics presentation at J.P. Morgan will be available online. The Company’s presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of its website, bioconbiologics.com, following the event.

He will also participate in a fireside chat at the ENDPOINTS at JPM26 conference on Tuesday, January 13 titled, “Achieving the Promise of Biosimilars: Insights from Biocon Biologics CEO & MD Shreehas Tambe.”

About Biocon Biologics Limited:

Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Biocon Limited, is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives. It is capitalizing on its ‘lab to market’ capabilities to serve over 6.0 million patients across 120+ countries by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars. The Company is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world-class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes.

Biocon Biologics has commercialized 10 biosimilars from its portfolio which are addressing the patients’ needs in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan. It has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, bone health and other non-communicable diseases. The Company has many ‘firsts’ to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, it is advancing the health of patients, people, and the planet to achieve key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The meaningful progress on ESG parameters has been recognized with the Company's inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook in 2025. Website: www.bioconbiologics.com; Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @BioconBiologics and LinkedIn: Biocon Biologics for company updates.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004, (BSE code: 532523, NSE Id: BIOCON, ISIN Id: INE376G01013) is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

Website: www.biocon.com; Follow-us on X (formerly Twitter) @bioconlimited and LinkedIn: Biocon for company updates.

Forward-Looking Statements: Biocon

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Biocon and its subsidiaries/ associates. These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst other: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Biocon, nor our Directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any particular forward-looking statement contained in this release.

BIOCON BIOLOGICS and the Biocon Biologics Logo are registered trademarks of Biocon Biologics Limited.

BIOCON and the Biocon Logo are registered trademarks of Biocon Limited.

All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information: Biocon Biologics MEDIA INVESTORS Rumman Ahmed

Senior Director – Biocon Biologics

+91-9845104173

rumman.ahmed@biocon.com







Lance Longwell

Public Relations Lead – Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics

+1 857 270 4391

lance.longwell@biocon.com Prashant Nair

Head of Investor Relations – Biocon Biologics

+91-9820095476

prashant.nair@biocon.com





[1] https://www.merck.com/news/merck-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results/

[2] https://news.bms.com/news/details/2025/Bristol-Myers-Squibb-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Financial-Results-for-2024/default.aspx

[3] https://assets.roche.com/f/176343/2779ba6bb0/02-communications-appendix-tables_fy-2024-sales-results.pdf

4 Evaluate Pharma, Frost & Sullivan, December 2025