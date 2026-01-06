SL Green and Rockpoint Announce Joint Venture for Ownership of 100 Park Avenue

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, and Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced a joint venture for the ownership of 100 Park Avenue through SL Green’s sale of a 49% interest to Rockpoint at a gross asset valuation of $425.0 million.

“We’re excited to begin our partnership with Rockpoint at 100 Park Avenue in a transaction that underscores the strength of high-quality office assets in premier locations in an improving Manhattan office market,” said Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer at SL Green.

“We have known the SL Green team for a long time and look forward to partnering to maintain and enhance 100 Park’s positioning as a highly desirable midtown office destination,” said Dan Domb, a Managing Member and Chief Operating Officer at Rockpoint. “Office has been a significant focus for Rockpoint throughout our 31-year history, we know the asset class extremely well and have always been disciplined about investing. As our first significant post-COVID office investment, 100 Park represents the kind of highly targeted opportunity that we find attractive today given the vibrancy of New York and the favorable supply/demand dynamics for high quality and extremely well-located properties like this one.”

Located steps away from Grand Central Terminal, 100 Park Avenue is a 36-story, 905,000-square-foot office tower in Midtown Manhattan. The building boasts a recently renovated amenity center on the second floor, offering a state-of-the-art lounge, golf simulator, game room, personal training studio, and conference rooms. Major tenants include Alphasights, which signed a 10-year lease for 192,630 square feet in March 2022, and Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC, which signed a 15-year lease for 220,221 square feet in December 2024.

SL Green’s portfolio on Park Avenue includes the newly acquired Park Avenue Tower, One Vanderbilt Avenue, 500 Park Avenue, 450 Park Avenue, 280 Park Avenue, 245 Park Avenue and 125 Park Avenue.

A longtime office investor, Rockpoint has made 106 office investments in the U.S. over the past three decades, representing 71 million square feet.

Adam Spies and Doug Harmon of Newmark advised on the transaction.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2025, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm’s co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 512 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $81 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com .

