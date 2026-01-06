Habit Brings Back Gotta Habit Meal Deals

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When guests ask, Habit answers. Thanks to overwhelming demand, Habit is bringing back its fan-favorite Gotta Habit Meal Deals. Three craveable meals made with fresh ingredients, a side, and a drink, all at a price that proves great food doesn’t have to come with compromises.

At a time when many restaurants are cutting corners or raising prices, Habit is staying true to what it does best. Every $6, $8, and $10 Gotta Habit Meal Deal is made to order with fresh, quality ingredients, featuring a generous half portion of one of Habit’s signature sandwiches, paired with a side and a drink. Don’t let the word “half” fool you. These meals deliver full flavor and serious satisfaction.

“Gotta Habit Meal Deals keep coming back because they deliver real value without sacrificing quality,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit. “From hand-filleted chicken and chargrilled beef to avocados mashed fresh in-house and crisp produce, these meals bring bold flavor at prices our guests can feel good about.”

The Gotta Habit Meal Deals include:

$6 Meal Deal

½ BBQ Chicken sandwich with hand-filleted chicken breast, melted cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, mayo, and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough. Served with a choice of side and a regular fountain drink.

$8 Meal Deal

½ Chicken Club with hand-filleted chicken breast, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with a choice of side and a large fountain drink.

$10 Meal Deal

½ Santa Barbara Char with chargrilled beef, American cheese, caramelized onions, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with five-piece chicken bites, a choice of side, and a large fountain drink.

Choice of sides: Tempura Green Beans, French Fries, or Side Garden Ranch Salad.

The return of Gotta Habit proves one thing. When fresh ingredients, bold flavor, and real value come together, people notice. And when it’s this good, they ask for it back. Fresh like that.

Gotta Habit Meal Deals are available for a limited time at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Connect with Habit on social media at FB, IG, TikTok, and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10 Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com .

Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12ba7295-5388-4176-a8ca-39cab25dbc95