Enable Injections Announces $30 Million Investment from Sanofi to Accelerate Manufacturing Capabilities

CINCINNATI, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enable Injections, Inc. (“Enable”) a healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® On-Body Delivery System (OBDS), announced today that Sanofi is making a $30 million investment to accelerate Enable’s manufacturing build-out, strengthen its supply chain capabilities, and drive commercial growth.

“This investment from one of our key partners shows support of the enFuse platform and our shared commitment to making large-volume subcutaneous injectable therapies more convenient for patients, including oncology,” said Michael D. Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. “Expanding our manufacturing capabilities is key to meeting the needs of our partners while bringing innovative treatment options to patients, worldwide.”

This funding will further strengthen Enable’s ability to meet growing demand for the enFuse system, which is designed to subcutaneously administer large-volume medicines beginning with the click of a button, featuring a small, hidden, and retractable needle.

Enable’s enFuse hands-free on-body injector (OBI) was part of Sanofi’s Sarclisa IRAKLIA phase 3 study in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) and the IZALCO phase 2 study in relapsed or refractory MM, both presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June 2025. The OBI is an automated injector designed to subcutaneously administer the hyaluronidase-free subcutaneous formulation of Sarclisa. The use of the OBI for Sarclisa is currently under review by regulatory authorities.

The closing of a Series B round led by Sanofi in 2018 raised $50M for Enable, followed by an official partnership announcement in 2019.

Enable Injections closed a $215 million Series C financing in January 2022 led by Magnetar Capital, including Sanofi and multiple additional new institutional investors. Enable received significant continued support from existing investors including Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, CincyTech, Cintrifuse, and Ohio Innovation Fund.

In February 2024, Enable announced plans for a 90,000 square foot Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Springdale, Ohio, and enhancements to its corporate headquarters in Evendale, Ohio, reflecting its commitment to in-house, large-scale manufacturing and its commercialization efforts.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company committed to improving the patient treatment experience through the development and manufacturing of the enFuse® On-Body Delivery System. An innovative wearable technology, the enFuse system is designed to deliver large volumes of pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharmaceutical partners to conduct clinical trials and plan for joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse system. The enFuse technology received its first combination product U.S. FDA approval in 2023 and has since received device marketing authorizations from several ex-U.S. regulatory authorities. For more information, visit www.enableinjections.com.

