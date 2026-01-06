Acrivon Therapeutics to Announce Clinical Update on its Ongoing Phase 2b Studies and Planned Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial for ACR-368, Initial Clinical Data on ACR-2316, and Other AP3 Pipeline Updates via Webcast

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform designed to interpret and quantify global compound-specific, drug-regulated effects in the intact cell which is deployed for rational drug design and predictive clinical development, today announced it will be providing ACR-368 and ACR-2316 clinical data and other updates via a press release at 7:30 a.m. ET, and conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET, both on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Topics will include:

Updated interim ACR-368 clinical data from the ongoing registrational-intent Phase 2b study as well as an update on the additional recently initiated tumor biopsy-independent Phase 2b arm, and the planned confirmatory Phase 3 trial

Initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of ACR-2316, a potential first- and best-in-class WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor, including safety data, dosing regimen, and early clinical activity across AP3-prioritized solid tumor types

Nomination of new preclinical development candidate, including target disclosure, for Acrivon’s AP3-driven cell cycle program



A live webcast of the event will be available through a link on the Events & Presentations page within the investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.acrivon.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery, and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.

Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2b trial for endometrial cancer. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1 trial of ACR-2316 is advancing with enrollment in the first three dose-escalation cohorts completed. Drug target engagement was observed at DL1 and 2 using the company’s clinical mass-spectrometry-based AP3 profiling, with evidence of approximate dose proportionality based on plasma pharmacokinetic analyses, and initial clinical activity with tumor shrinkage observed at DL3. In addition, the company is advancing a preclinical program directed against an undisclosed cell cycle regulatory target.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our preclinical and clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

