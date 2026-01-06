Reporting dates in 2026

Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2026 will be released till the following preliminary dates:

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025 - February 28 ;

- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 - April 30 ;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026 - April 30 ;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026 - July 31 ;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026 - October 30.

For more information:

Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Tel.: +370 685 09 848