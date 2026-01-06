Bread Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call for Jan. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial® Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions will host a conference call on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Participants can register in advance here, and the conference call will be available at the company’s investor relations website. Analysts planning to participate in the Q&A can register in advance here. Additionally, there will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, as well as download and install any necessary software. The webcast will also be archived on the investor relations website.

About Bread Financial®

Bread Financial® (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions to millions of U.S consumers. Our payment solutions, including Bread Financial general purpose credit cards and savings products, empower our customers and their passions for a better life. Additionally, we deliver growth for some of the most recognized brands in travel & entertainment, health & beauty, jewelry and specialty apparel through our private label and co-brand credit cards and pay-over-time products providing choice and value to our shared customers.

Bread Financial proudly marks 30 years of success in 2026. To learn more about our global associates, our performance and our sustainability progress, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

