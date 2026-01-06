Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025: Opportunities in IVD Devices, Leveraging Partnerships for R&D Innovation in Diagnostics and Point-of-care Testing

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd (002022) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd (KHB) is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices and associated products. KHB specializes in diagnostic reagents and instruments across key areas such as biochemical diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care testing. These products are vital for clinical diagnosis, treatment, blood screening, public health initiatives, food safety, and scientific research.
Highlighting KHB's commitment to innovation, the company has formed strategic partnerships with prominent international firms to boost its research and development (R&D) capabilities. KHB operates R&D and manufacturing facilities in Italy, Shenzhen, Xi'an, and Suzhou, with sales support located in major Chinese cities. Its products are distributed domestically and internationally, cementing KHB's global market presence. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Key Topics Covered:
Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Company Overview
Business Description
Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Pipeline Products Overview
Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Folate
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Intact PTH
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - PIVKA II
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Serum rT3
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - TRAB
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Vitamin B12
- Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Vitamin D
Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer
- Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - 25 (OH) VD
- Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Folate
- Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Intact PTH
- Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Total IgE
- Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Vitamin B12
Third Generation HIV Rapid Detection Test
Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Key Competitors
Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Key Employees
- Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Key Employee Biographies
Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Other Locations & Subsidiaries
Recent Developments
Appendix
