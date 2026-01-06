Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2025: Opportunities in IVD Devices, Leveraging Partnerships for R&D Innovation in Diagnostics and Point-of-care Testing

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd (002022) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd (KHB) is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices and associated products. KHB specializes in diagnostic reagents and instruments across key areas such as biochemical diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care testing. These products are vital for clinical diagnosis, treatment, blood screening, public health initiatives, food safety, and scientific research.

Highlighting KHB's commitment to innovation, the company has formed strategic partnerships with prominent international firms to boost its research and development (R&D) capabilities. KHB operates R&D and manufacturing facilities in Italy, Shenzhen, Xi'an, and Suzhou, with sales support located in major Chinese cities. Its products are distributed domestically and internationally, cementing KHB's global market presence. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

This report serves as a comprehensive source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence concerning KHB's portfolio and pipeline products. It offers key insights into the company's major offerings and brand strength. The report is designed to enhance decision-making capabilities and assist in crafting effective counter-strategies for competitive advantage.

Report Scope:

Providing an in-depth company profile, the report includes business descriptions, key company data, major products and services, primary competitors, key employees, and recent developments.

The analysis covers all pipeline products currently in development by KHB.

Detailed pipeline analysis by equipment type, indication, development stage, and trial status.

In-depth insights on each pipeline product, including pipeline territory, development stage, device class, regulatory path, indications, applications, and estimated launch dates.

Ongoing clinical trials data, including trial names, objectives, sponsors, designs, statuses, phases, and projected start and end dates.

Reasons to Buy:

Formulate business strategies by understanding trends and developments in the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape.

Develop product development, marketing, and sales strategies by analyzing competitor portfolios.

Forge effective Research & Development strategies.

Craft market-entry and expansion strategies.

Capitalize on in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying high-return products.

Strategically plan mergers and acquisitions by identifying key players in the most promising pipelines.

Identify emerging players with strong product portfolios and develop effective counter-strategies for competitive advantage.

Analyze competition strategies by reviewing clinical trials, development stages, and anticipated product launches.

Recognize, understand, and capitalize on forthcoming high-value products to be added to competitor portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Company Overview

Business Description

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Pipeline Products by Development Stage

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd Pipeline Products Overview

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Folate

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Intact PTH

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - PIVKA II

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Serum rT3

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - TRAB

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Vitamin B12

Polaris i2400 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunassay Analyzer - Vitamin D

Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer

Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - 25 (OH) VD

Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Folate

Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Intact PTH

Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Total IgE

Polaris V150 Automatic Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer - Vitamin B12

Third Generation HIV Rapid Detection Test

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Key Competitors

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Key Employees

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Key Employee Biographies

Shanghai Kehua Bio-engineering Co Ltd - Locations And Subsidiaries

Head Office

Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Recent Developments

Appendix

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7062d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.