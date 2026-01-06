Calvetti Ferguson Promotes Renato Antun to Tax Partner, Strengthening Nashville Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Renato Antun to tax partner. Based in the Nashville office, Renato has played a crucial role in reinforcing Calvetti Ferguson’s commitment to delivering specialized, high-value tax solutions for a variety of industries across the Tennessee market.

Since joining Calvetti Ferguson in 2024, Renato has been instrumental in growing the firm's presence in Tennessee. He has 13 years of experience providing comprehensive tax compliance, provision, and strategic planning services. Renato is highly valued for his commitment to quality and attentive service, supporting clients across multiple industries and organization types. He holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Belmont University.

"Renato's promotion to partner is a direct result of his exceptional expertise and dedication to our clients in Tennessee," said Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "We are confident he will continue to drive growth and provide effective leadership within our tax practice."

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of tax partner at Calvetti Ferguson and eager to continue to expand our strategic footprint in Nashville," said Renato Antun. "The evolving tax landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. I look forward to partnering closely with our clients to anticipate these changes and unlock significant value through proactive, customized tax planning."

