Syncromune Continues to Strengthen Executive and Clinical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Stephen P. Dale, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune® Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T™, an in situ platform combination immunotherapy optimized for solid tumor cancers, today announced the appointment of Stephen P. Dale, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“Our priority at Syncromune is to develop therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of patients facing some of the most challenging cancers,” said Chuck Link, M.D., Adjunct Professor at the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research (LIMR) and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at Syncromune. “By combining Dr. Dale’s physician perspective and patient-focused approach to clinical development, we will ensure our programs prioritize safety and impact as we advance our clinical objectives.”

Dr. Dale brings more than 20 years of global oncology research and development (R&D) leadership to Syncromune, with deep experience across both biotechnology and large pharmaceutical organizations. He has led early- and late-stage clinical development and translational strategy efforts, contributing to multiple regulatory approvals. His expertise includes guiding programs through pivotal trial design, first-in-class dose optimization, and IND-enabling studies in alignment with evolving FDA and EMA guidance.

Prior to joining Syncromune, Dr. Dale served as Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Kura Oncology. He previously held senior oncology R&D and clinical leadership roles at Kyowa Kirin and AstraZeneca, where he led global development programs across solid and hematological tumors, immuno-oncology, precision oncology, and rare diseases. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine and MBChB degrees from the University of Manchester Medical School.

As Chief Medical Officer of Syncromune, Dr. Dale will lead the clinical development of SYNC-T, provide strategic and medical oversight for the company’s expanding pipeline, and play a central role in shaping Syncromune’s clinical, regulatory, and translational roadmap moving forward.

Eamonn Hobbs, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Syncromune added, “Dr. Dale’s oncology experience and proven leadership in advancing innovative therapies through clinical development make him an exceptional addition to our team. His expertise will be invaluable as we progress SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 through Phase 2 and broaden the platform’s potential across solid tumors. We are thrilled to welcome him at this important stage of Syncromune’s growth.”

“I’m honored to join Syncromune at this pivotal juncture in its evolution,” said Dr. Dale. “Syncromune’s vision to deliver multi-target immunotherapies that activate the immune system locally while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity reflects the patient-centered innovation that has guided my career. I’m eager to partner with the team to accelerate therapies that offer new possibilities for patients with few or no effective treatment options.”

About Syncromune® and SYNC-T™ Therapy



Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, a potentially first-in-class platform immunotherapy designed to address major unmet medical needs and treatment challenges of metastatic solid tumor cancers. SYNC-T is an in situ personalized cancer therapy engineered to synchronize the location of three components critical to T cell activation and an anti-tumor immune response. SYNC-T features a novel proprietary needle-like device delivery system that is optimized for combination drug/device immunotherapy. First, the system lyses a portion of a target tumor via a proprietary freeze/thaw method to rupture tumor cells and release patient-specific tumor antigens into the tumor microenvironment (TME) that helps to activate the immune system. Next, the delivery system facilitates the infusion of our proprietary multi-target biologic drug directly into the lysed area of the tumor. This approach of location synchronization is designed to unite the three critical components of patient-specific tumor antigens, immune cells, and our multi-target biologic drug together in the draining lymphatics where the immune system optimally functions. The combination therapy targets numerous mechanisms of cancer, promoting in situ immune activation while also battling immune suppression and minimizing systemic drug exposure. The goal is to educate the immune system and activate T cells that can recognize and attack cancer throughout the body and defend with immune memory. Our lead candidate, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), is being evaluated in the LEGION-100 U.S., multicenter, Phase 2 trial. For more information, please visit www.legion100trial.com.

