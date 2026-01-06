Hallador Energy Appoints Barbara Sugg, Former CEO of Southwest Power Pool, to Join Board of Directors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Barbara Sugg to the Board, effective January 1, 2026. Ms. Sugg’s appointment follows the resignation of David Hardie from the Board, effective January 1, 2026. With the election of Ms. Sugg, Hallador’s Board remains at six total members, five of whom are independent under the Nasdaq listing standards.

“On behalf of Hallador, I’d like to thank David for his invaluable contributions to the business over his 35-year tenure,” said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, I’m pleased to welcome Barbara to our Board. Her extensive and visionary leadership experience across power markets, grid operations, and reliability-focused growth will be a strong asset to our team as we work to maximize the value of our generation assets and execute on our long-term strategy of growth.”

Ms. Sugg brings more than three decades of leadership experience in the energy industry, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Power Pool (“SPP”), a Regional Transmission Organization overseeing electric reliability and wholesale markets across a multi-state footprint. During her tenure as CEO, she led an organization of more than 800 employees, and advanced significant regional and interregional transmission initiatives, including securing funding for joint transmission projects totaling approximately $2 billion. Ms. Sugg also spearheaded the reliable integration of more than 10 gigawatts of energy resources and led the expansion of SPP into the western interconnection, making it the first RTO to operate across multiple interconnections.

Prior to becoming CEO of SPP, she served as Senior Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Security Officer, where she oversaw large-scale technology modernization efforts and strengthened cybersecurity and system resilience across critical operations. Ms. Sugg has extensive board and governance experience, including serving as a voting member of the SPP Board of Directors and chairing its Corporate Governance Committee, and currently serves on several civic and nonprofit boards.

Ms. Sugg holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company’s website at http://www.halladorenergy.com/ .

