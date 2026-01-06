Gentex to Highlight New Automotive Tech and Demonstrate Inroads Into New Markets at CES 2026

Gentex CES 2026 Automotive Highlights:

Next-gen Full Display Mirror with Dynamic View Assist

Mirror-integrated driver and in-cabin monitoring systems with new features such as cognitive state recognition, vital signs monitoring, and post-crash communications

Dimmable sun visors with new vanity mirror options

Film-based electrochromic (dimmable) sunroof glass with new dimming profiles

Next-gen HomeLink car-to-home automation system, now with cloud-based garage door activation



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Gentex Corporation’s (NASDAQ: GNTX) automotive technology will take center stage at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company will also showcase its product diversification strategy by highlighting its advances in the smart home, access control, and premium audio industries.

Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection and medical industries. While the company is best known for automotive electronics, it’s been strategically diversifying its product portfolio, with recent acquisitions providing a foothold in medical, smart home, biometrics, and premium audio.

“This year’s CES will be our largest yet, with five different exhibit areas in three different convention center halls,” said Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “The primary Gentex booth will be home to our automotive technology, including the latest in digital rearview mirrors, dimmable sun visors, and driver and in-cabin monitoring systems. But we’ll also have displays dedicated to our eSight digital assistive device for low vision, EyeLock and BioConnect access control products, PLACE smart home safety system, VOXX automotive products, and the Premium Audio Company, which manages world-renowned audio brands Klipsch and Onkyo.”

Digital Vision

Since its debut in 2016, Gentex’s Full Display Mirror (FDM) has become the auto industry’s leading digital rearview mirror, now available on over 140 different vehicles around the world. It combines a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display for enhanced rearward visibility. New for CES 2026 is the next-generation FDM, which incorporates the company’s proprietary Dynamic View Assist, a series of dynamic viewing modes that can enhance driving safety and make using a digital mirror feel more natural. For enhanced visibility, the system automatically expands the mirror’s digital view when the vehicle is moving slowly, tilts downward when the vehicle is in reverse, expands sideward to show vehicles in your blind spots, and monitors the cargo bed when used in a pickup truck application.

Dimmable Glass

Gentex is the recognized global leader when it comes to dimmable glass, shipping millions of units annually, including anti-glare interior and exterior rearview mirrors for the automotive industry and electronically dimmable windows (EDWs) for the aerospace sector. At CES 2026, Gentex will showcase the next generation of its large-area dimmable devices, including dimmable sunroofs and sun visors that incorporate various integrated vanity mirror designs.

Driver and In-Cabin Monitoring

European Union General Safety Regulations and various New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) are incentivizing automakers to integrate driver monitoring system (DMS) into their vehicles. Consequently, Gentex has secured multiple contracts with various OEM customers to provide its scalable, mirror-integrated driver and in-cabin monitoring system.

For CES 2026, Gentex has developed an all-new driver and in-cabin monitoring demonstrator that tracks driver head pose, eye gaze, and other metrics to determine distraction, drowsiness, sudden sickness, and return of manual control in semi-autonomous vehicles. The system also includes 2D and structured-light-based 3D cabin monitoring for detecting passengers, behavior, objects, and even presence of life. Gentex’s latest software suite includes emerging features like cognitive state recognition, impairment detection, vital signs monitoring, and post-crash communications.

Connectivity

Gentex’s HomeLink is the auto industry’s original and most trusted car-to-home automation system, with an estimated 110 million HomeLink-equipped vehicles on the road today. HomeLink allows users to program in-vehicle buttons to activate garage doors, estate gates, and a myriad of smart home devices.

The next generation of HomeLink includes cloud-based garage door activation thanks to a recent partnership with The Genie Company, which enables Gentex customers to control connected Genie products via HomeLink, securely triggering garage door open/close commands from the HomeLink app or connected vehicle via the HomeLink cloud. In addition, HomeLink will soon be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while also operating a broad range of smart home products from leading brands such as Amazon and Samsung Smart Things.

Satellite Booths

In addition to the main Gentex booth, the company will have two satellite displays at the Venetian Expo Center for its PLACE (booth 52752) and eSight (booth 54607) products.

PLACE is an innovative suite of smart home safety products with room-specific functionality. It’s a holistic solution that blends smart home safety, fire protection, comfort, and security features into one sophisticated system, all controlled from a single, user-friendly app.

eSight is a line of wearable assistive technologies that allow people living with visual impairments to stay on the go while performing the tasks of daily living. The latest iteration, the eSight Go, is digital eyewear that utilizes a high-definition camera, proprietary algorithms, and powerful processing to capture and project real-time video onto two high-resolution, near-to-eye screens for full binocular vision. It can improve functional vision for more than 20 different eye conditions.

Central Hall (booth 17204) will be home to VOXX by Gentex and the Premium Audio Co. (PAC) by Gentex.

VOXX stands at the forefront of automotive technology, specializing in remote start, security and telematics, rear seat entertainment, driver safety, automotive interior enhancements, and commercial fleet solutions.

Established in 2020, PAC is the most innovative, complete, and premium audio solutions provider in consumer technology. The company connects people to their passion for entertainment. PAC includes some of the most legendary and revered brands, including Klipsch, Onkyo, and Integra.

CES is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technology. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years. CES 2026 runs January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Gentex technologies will be on display in the Las Vegas Convention Center in its main booth, West Hall, stand #4339.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

