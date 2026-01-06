Willis Lease Finance Corporation Establishes New Asset Management Entity, Willis Aviation Capital

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and a global provider of aviation services, today announced the establishment of Willis Aviation Capital (“WAC”), a new division that will focus on the management of third-party assets and capital through discretionary funds. WLFC will manage engine and aviation asset portfolios primarily funded by third-party capital. The platform is expected to generate recurring management fees, carried interest, and servicing revenues, while expanding WLFC’s asset management presence and supporting balance sheet deleveraging.

“The establishment of WAC is intended to bring attractive returns to its partners by leveraging WLFC’s industry-leading leasing and services platform,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC.

WLFC has partnered with leading institutional investors to help launch the platform, including its recently announced leasing partnership with Blackstone Credit & Insurance ($1 billion) and credit strategy with Liberty Mutual Investments (up to $600 million), both of which will be managed in collaboration with WAC. In addition, WAC will oversee WLFC’s existing joint ventures with Mitsui & Co. and China Aviation Supplies Company, as well as select third-party aviation assets in which WLFC does not hold an equity interest.

The WAC structure is designed to support WLFC’s return profile through:

Durable income streams and recurring revenue from institutional funds, joint ventures, and select aviation assets to drive shareholder value. Increased volume of aviation assets serviced across WLFC’s operating and joint venture businesses, including: Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. (“WASI”): engine materials business Willis Engine Repair Centers® in the U.S. and U.K. (“WERC®”): engine MRO business Willis Aviation Services Limited (“WASL”): airframe maintenance and teardown business Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited (“WAML”): consulting and CAMO business Willis Global Engine Testing (“WGET”): test cell joint venture Enhanced transaction scale, enabling more programmatic investments and greater lessee diversification





WAC will be led by Brian R. Hole, who has been appointed Global Head of Managed Funds and Credit. Mr. Hole joined WLFC in 2014 as Chief Investment Officer and has served as President since 2016. Dan Coulcher, formerly Chief Commercial Officer for WLFC in EMEA, has been named Senior Vice President of Joint Ventures and will report to Mr. Hole.

“We are excited to officially launch Willis Aviation Capital with two great partners in Blackstone and Liberty Mutual Investments,” said Brian R. Hole. “The strength of our business is in the deep and diverse professional experience of our people. This new platform allows us to leverage that experience as an asset manager on a much larger scale, positioning us to capture incremental demand for engine leasing, lending, maintenance services, and programs.”

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are subject to change in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed, either expressly or implicitly, in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and natural disasters; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors, as well as the impact of new or increased tariffs; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.