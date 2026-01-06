Cerence AI to Participate in 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that the Company will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City.

Cerence AI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Krzanich, and its Chief Financial Officer, Tony Rodriquez, will give a presentation on Tuesday, January 13 at 8:45 am ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.ai under the "Investors" section. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

The Company also will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative, or Cerence AI Investor Relations at cerence@pondel.com.

