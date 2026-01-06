nuVizz Advances Retail Last-Mile Delivery and Returns Excellence, Noted in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading provider of last-mile transportation management solutions, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions¹. According to nuVizz, the inclusion underscores the company’s continued focus on helping retailers manage the increasingly complex B2B last mile, where deliveries to stores, service locations and business partners demand the same visibility and convenience traditionally associated with B2C delivery, while introducing additional operational and business-critical requirements.

According to Gartner, “the 2025 Gartner Future of Logistics Survey shows that improving customer experience through offering more service choices (39%) and increasing the digitalization of processes and offerings (35%) are the primary priorities for logistics functions over the next five years.” The report further highlights delivery orchestration and AI-driven capabilities as central to modern last-mile delivery (LMD) technology. These priorities are especially relevant for retailers operating B2B delivery networks, as they balance e-commerce growth, omnichannel fulfillment, store replenishment and service-level commitments across large and distributed networks.

Retailers today face intense pressure in the final mile, not only in reaching end consumers, but also in supporting store operations, fulfillment nodes and downstream business customers. Meeting narrow delivery windows, supporting appointment-based deliveries, managing fluctuating carrier capacity and controlling rising costs are essential to maintaining operational continuity. These challenges are amplified during peak seasons, when delivery accuracy and transparency directly affect store readiness, customer satisfaction and brand perception.

“Retailers are under constant pressure to deliver faster, more accurate and more flexible last-mile experiences across increasingly complex networks, while also managing rising costs and returns,” said Guru Rao, Chief Executive Officer, nuVizz. “Our focus has always been on giving retailers the visibility and orchestration they need to ensure reliable delivery execution that supports both business operations and the end customer experience.”

nuVizz’s enterprise-ready Last-Mile TMS platform is purpose-built to address these realities by orchestrating retail deliveries across internal fleets, third-party carriers and regional last-mile partners through a single, unified SaaS platform. With real-time visibility across multiple delivery partners, retailers gain a centralized view of orders, routes, exceptions and ETAs. This enables operations and customer service teams to proactively manage issues, minimize disruption to store and customer operations and reduce “where is my order” inquiries across both B2B and consumer-facing channels.

Additionally, reverse logistics remains one of the most persistent pain points for retailers, particularly in patterns such as store returns, transfers and post-peak inventory movement. Post-holiday return volumes can strain last-mile operations, create blind spots across hubs and carriers and erode margins. nuVizz extends end-to-end visibility into the reverse logistics process, enabling retailers to track returns across multiple terminals and delivery partners, identify exceptions quickly and accelerate return-to-inventory cycles. All of this is managed within the same Last-Mile TMS used for outbound delivery.

The 2025 Gartner Market Guide also underscores the growing role of AI, GenAI and agentic AI in last-mile delivery. nuVizz incorporates AI- and machine-learning–powered capabilities that help retailers shift from reactive delivery management to proactive orchestration of B2B and omnichannel last-mile operations. These include predictive ETAs with 90 to 95 percent accuracy, dynamic vehicle routing and scheduling, automated notifications, self-service appointment scheduling and delivery scanning to improve accuracy and reduce costly re-deliveries.

Retail customers using nuVizz routinely see measurable results, including 20 percent improvements in service satisfaction, 20 percent fuel savings, 35 percent reductions in labor costs through automation and 60 percent faster billing and settlement cycles, along with improved sustainability outcomes across large retail delivery networks.

“As retail fulfillment models continue to evolve, particularly across store-based and delivery networks, technology that brings together execution, visibility and customer experience will be critical,” Rao added. “We believe nuVizz is uniquely positioned to help retailers simplify the last mile and build delivery and return operations that scale with confidence.”

