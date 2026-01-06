CAMP4 to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that Josh Mandel-Brehm, President & CEO, will present a corporate update at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. PST.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations page of CAMP4’s website at www.investors.camp4tx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the CAMP4 website for 30 days following the conference.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

